Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 13: Amri, Anu and Vrebac top

Khairul Amri was the star player for the week while Tigers’ new boy Sanjin Vrebac did enough to impress. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 13.

It was a week of positives for Jurgen Raab‘s charges who saw off Home United’s challenge for second place with a 1-0 victory at Our Tampines Hub, courtesy of an Amirul Adli winner.

The Staged continued where they left off to finish off Balestier Khalsa 5-2 at the Toa Payoh Stadium on Saturday, powered by a hat-trick from one of Singapore’s deadliest strikers.

Brunei DPMM also managed to secure maximum points this week with a 2-1 home win over Warriors FC while the Protectors forgot their midweek woes with a narrow 1-0 win over Hougang United on Sunday.

Find out who were the best 11 players in the SPL from Week 13.

SPL Team of the Week 13

Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers) – The Tampines custodian kept his sixth clean sheet of the season – second-most in the league behind Albirex Niigata FC S’s Yohsuke Nozawa – in a 1-0 win against Home in midweek. The 25-year-old let in two against Balestier but could not do much about them – a penalty and a fine finish from Akbar Shah – and made a couple of good saves to help them to a 5-2 win.

Faizal Roslan (Home United) – The young defender has become somewhat of a utility player for Aidil Sharin this season, slotting in at left-back or centre-back when needed. Put in an assured performance and was a key factor for their slim victory over Hougang.

Daniel Bennett (Tampines Rovers) – The veteran centre-back has shown no signs of slowing down and has been a vital cog in the Stags defence all season. Teaming up with Fahrudin Mustafic and Irfan Najeeb, the trio have instilled a sense of security for Tampines as they seek to close out second place in the league.

Brian McLean (Brunei DPMM) – Still one of the most reliable defenders in the SPL. Marshaled his defence with authority and restricted the visiting Warriors to trying their luck from outside the box. That probably explains why he is one of the first names on the DPMM team sheet.

Arshad Shamin (Home United) – Played in an unfamiliar role at right-back but proved a good deputy for the Protectors. Did particularly well to stop the advances of Hougang’s Antoine Viterale on that flank. Neat and tidy in possession and hardly put a foot wrong the entire game.

Amirul Adli (Tampines Rovers) – Amirul has not quivered despite playing alongside more experienced midfielders and his form has been on the up in recent matches. A winning goal in midweek against the Protectors must have done his confidence a world of good as he targets a berth in the Lions setup for the AFF Suzuki Cup.

M. Anumanthan (Home United) – The former Hougang boy has blossomed into the new Hariss Harun. His main job is to cut out the supply from the opposition but has shown that he is equally capable of rampaging down the other end to help with the attacking side of play. Scored against his former club on Sunday to seal a crucial victory for the Bishan-based club.

Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers) – The midfielder is one of the league’s most consistent performers and he turned in two solid outings this week for Tampines, first in a 1-0 win over Home United before laying on two assists from dead-balls in their 5-2 win over Balestier. A driving force for the Stags and a key reason behind their recent upturn in form.

Sanjin Vrebac (Balestier Khalsa) – Only 18, the midfielder underlined his potential with an assured display in the middle of the park. Thrust right into action due to the injury crisis Balestier faced, Vrebac acquitted himself well against his more experienced counterparts, going into tackles and spreading the ball around against Tampines.

Adi Said (Brunei DPMM) – The DPMM forward was at it again as his side marked their return home with a 2-1 win over Warriors. It was his free-kick that led to Mojtaba Mollasaraei equalising and the 27-year-old went on to score the winner with his seventh goal of the season.

Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers) – Was robbed of a 40-yard wonder goal against Home United, but Amri bounced back with aplomb by grabbing a hat-trick against Balestier. In the right place at the right time to score his first and give Tampines a 2-1 lead, before glancing in Yasir’s free-kick for his second and completing his treble late on. He also assisted Jordan Webb’s late goal in a sparkling performance in their 5-2 win