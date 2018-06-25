Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 12: Kwok, Ang and Ong dazzle

This week belonged to Fabian Kwok, Emmeric Ong and Ignatius Ang. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 12.

Warriors FC’s renaissance continued with a third consecutive victory after they cruised to a 3-0 win over Balestier Khalsa at Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

Over at the National Stadium, Fandi Ahmad’s Young Lions were on course to end their miserable run but Home United scored a last-gasp equaliser to force a 1-1 draw.

Sunday saw league leaders Albirex Niigata FC (S) extend their lead at the top to 17 points with an easy 3-0 victory over Geylang International at Bedok Stadium.

Hougang United almost got their second win of the season but had to settle for a point when Brunei DPMM made a second-half charge and found the equaliser.

Find out who were the best 11 players in the SPL from Week 12.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 12

Yohsuke Nozawa (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Sometimes players are so consistent that they seldom get the plaudits they deserve. Nozawa is one such player and while his teammates have won praise for their superb attacking displays, the Albirex goalkeeper has kept things neat and tidy at the back. Against Geylang, he was confident on the aerial balls and quick to thwart any potential danger. A clean sheet for his efforts.

Jordan Vestering (Hougang United) – The league’s youngest player put in yet another assured shift against DPMM. The Hougang left-back acquitted himself well against the dangerous Adi Said in their 1-1 draw and the 17-year-old looks to be maturing nicely.

Fabian Kwok (Hougang United) – Deputising as a makeshift centre-back due to Illyas Lee’s suspension, the 29-year-old stepped in the back-line with authority and shut down most of DPMM’s attacks. Kwok weighed in with some neat challenges and provided an air of authority from the back.

Adam Hakeem (Young Lions) – Irfan Fandi has been the defensive rock for Young Lions but Adam has steadily worked his way up to become an equal. Blessed with good physique for a centre-back, Adam is beginning to show signs of maturing into a potential national team regular like his dad Nazri Nasir.

Emmeric Ong (Warriors FC) – If V. Sundram Moorthy gave Ong his international debut, Fandi Ahmad will probably be the man to make him a mainstay in the Lions setup. Stout defending and always provided an option on the overlap. His cut-back put the Warriors on their way as Ignatius Ang smashed home an unstoppable shot.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – The Albirex captain has allowed his teammates to carry them through in the last couple of games but a player of his calibre is not going to be out of the limelight for long. Scored the second goal of the game and his sixth of the campaign to ensure victory over Geylang. Reliable and consistent. Two big assets for any midfielder.

Fumiya Kogure (Geylang International) – Hasn’t hit the heights of his 2015 Player of the Year campaign but has been a mainstay in the Eagles’ lineup since the start of the season. With less creativity around him, Kogure has had to drop deep and string the moves together against Albirex. Despite finishing on the losing team, the Japanese star did enough to show why he is still rated as one of the best in the business.

Ryujiro Yamanaka (Albirex Niigata FC S) – It seems easy for the White Swans these days but in all fairness, Geylang played well and Albirex needed to fashion their chances through guile and creativity. Yamanaka was one of the key architects for the team as his inventiveness saw him pick up two assists to ensure a 13th consecutive league victory.

Haiqal Pashia (Young Lions) – His smooth dribbling skills won the Young Lions a penalty in the sixth minute which he duly converted. Gave the Protectors defence a tough outing with his direct running and had to be hacked down on a couple of occasions to thwart his progress. Without Ikhsan Fandi, Young Lions needed an attacking outlet and Haiqal stepped up to the plate.

Ignatius Ang (Warriors FC) – Didn’t feature much in the first quarter of the campaign but has seen more game time as Mirko Grabovac’s charges began to find their rhythm. Showed finesse in his first touch before thumping home a scorcher to give Warriors the lead against Balestier. Ang is becoming the perfect foil for star man Behe in attack.

Jonathan Behe (Warriors FC) – Warriors have turned the corner with third consecutive victories and it has coincided with Behe’s unstoppable form in front of goal. Another brace to make it 12 strikes this season. If he continues to find the back of the net at this pace, the Golden Boot is a very, very real prospect.