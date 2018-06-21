Emmeric Ong backs Warriors and Behe to make it three in a row against Balestier

Singapore international Emmeric Ong is confident Warriors FC, together with star man Jonathan Behe will clinch victory against Balestier Khalsa on Saturday.

Warriors FC will be looking to continue their recent upsurge in form and make it three successive Singapore Premier League (SPL) wins when they host Balestier Khalsa FC at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hard work does pay off, certainly in the Warriors’ case as two wins came in a row after enduring their first ten league matches without a win.

Mirko Grabovac’s men did not exactly play badly in the first two months of the season, having accumulated six draws and four losses. Only one of those defeats was by more than a goal, with a combination of poor finishing and a failure to hold onto leads being a constant.

They kept plugging away and eventually notched up a first win with a 2-0 defeat of Hougang United FC at the start of June. It was followed up by a stunning 3-2 scalp of Tampines Rovers FC at Our Tampines Hub last weekend – a result which made the local football fraternity stand up and take notice.

French forward Jonathan Behe stole the show by scoring all five goals over the two matches, but defender Emmeric Ong believes credit has to be given to the whole team for their recent resurgence.

“The whole team worked so hard and never stopped believing in ourselves,” the 27-year-old told FOX Sports Asia. “We knew that if we stop conceding soft goals, we can come up with the goods upfront.

“We also knew that we could beat anyone and we showed that by beating a very strong Tampines side. Coach Mirko also deserves credit for believing in his own coaching ability and not changing his style.”

Next up for the nine-time champions is a chance to avenge a 2-1 away defeat against Balestier in April.

The Tigers started the season strongly with three wins and a draw in their first six games, but they have hit a rut lately with three losses in their last five outings – which saw them drop to fourth in the table.

Marko Kraljevic’s side fell to a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Hougang the last time out – a result which gifted the visitors their first three points of the season.

Despite their poor run of late, defender Sheikh Abdul Hadi is backing his team to bounce back as he looks forward to a personal duel with the in-form Behe.

“That’s football, sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” said the 26-year-old. “Akbar (Shah) hit the post and (Hougang goalkeeper) Khairulhin (Khalid) pulled off some great saves… We just have to move on from this loss and look forward to our next game.

“We can’t give up; we have to continue to work even harder than our previous games. Things may not be going our way, but we will get what we want to achieve if we keep working hard and get that bit of luck.

“Behe is a big threat obviously and it’s important to stop the service or crosses to him.”

Curiously there have not been many matches between these two sides at Choa Chu Kang for the past few years, with just one played between 2015 and 2017.

One has to go all the way back to October 2014 for Balestier’s last victory at the venue – a 1-0 win courtesy of a late Goran Ljubojevic penalty.

TEAM NEWS: Warriors will continue to miss striker Khairul Nizam as he continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, while utility man Ho Wai Loon will also be absent due to a one-match suspension.

However, experienced midfielder Poh Yi Feng is back after being suspended against Tampines.

Meanwhile Balestier will miss Raihan Rahman and Sharin Majid – who are out of the season due to ACL injuries. The game has also come too fast for defender Shaqi Sulaiman, Croatian midfielder Vedran Mesec and New Zealander forward Keegan Linderboom as they recover from recent knocks.

FORM GUIDE:

Warriors FC: LLDWW

Balestier Khalsa FC: WLLWL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

29/04/18 Balestier 2-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

17/08/17 Balestier 2-2 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

19/05/17 Warriors 1-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

28/02/17 Balestier 1-2 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

22/09/16 Balestier 1-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Tajeli Salamat (Warriors FC)

Behe may have grabbed the goals against Tampines, but Tajeli’s efforts should not be ignored with his persistence earning the penalty for the former’s first goal that night. A player who has good technical ability and can operate in a variety of positions, the 24-year-old has been one of the better performers for the Warriors this season.

Akbar Shah (Balestier Khalsa FC)

Akbar rose to prominence after coming off the bench to net his first professional goal in style against Young Lions in a 2-0 victory and he was unlucky not to score again in last week’s defeat to Hougang. The 22-year-old should start upfront again in the absence of Linderboom and should give the Warriors defenders some problems with his agility.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Warriors defender Emmeric Ong: “It’s always pleasing to see your striker (Behe) firing on all fronts and I’m confident that he can continue his good form. Realistically the title race is over and even Tampines are quite far off from the rest in second. But the race for third and fourth is very keenly contested between the rest and I’m glad we have strung two wins together to put ourselves in the mix.

“That defeat to Balestier earlier in the season was hurtful, considering the chances we had even though we were a man down. With all due respect to Balestier, this coming game is one that we have to take all three points.”

Balestier defender Sheikh Abdul Hadi: “Of course Linderboom is key to our game plan and it’s a blow not to have him available, but I think anybody can score.

“It’s still realistic to target a top-four finish. Even though we have a young team and we have some injuries, we go into every game with a winning mentality. No matter who’s available, I’m sure we will put up a good fight against Warriors.”