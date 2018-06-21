Hougang re-sign Syaqir Sulaiman and take ex-Woodlands star Chang on trial

What a difference a day makes as Hougang United continue positive week by re-signing defender Syaqir Sulaiman and bringing in ex-Woodlands Wellington forward Chang Jo Yoon on trial.

After Philippe Aw stepped down as head coach earlier this month, Hougang went on to secure their first Singapore Premier League (SPL) win in 11 attempts against Balestier Khalsa on Sunday.

With interim coach Clement Teo at the helm, Hougang are moving swiftly to bolster their squad during the mid-season transfer window which opened on June 18 and will close on July 13.

First through the door is Syaqir Sulaiman who was seen training with Balestier Khalsa in recent weeks but chose to rejoin Hougang, a club he played for from 2011 to 2014.

A defender who can also plug the gap in central midfield, Syaqir will be a good addition to lead the line alongside Illyas Lee, Gerald Ting and Adam Mitter. He will take the No.32 jersey.

In attack, Hougang are taking a look at former Korean Republic U-17 striker Chang Jo Yoon who played in the SPL for the Super Reds, Gombak United, Balestier Khalsa and Woodlands Wellington.

A lanky forward who can play with the ball at his feet, his best goal tally came at Woodlands where he scored 20 goals in 54 appearances for the Rams.

The 31-year-old might just be the attacker to lift Hougang from bottom place in the SPL standings. The club have struggled to score goals and have only found the back of the net eight times in 11 matches.

His arrival may come at a price as either Adam Mitter or Antoine Viterale will have to make way for him to be registered as a foreign import in the SPL.