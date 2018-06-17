Shahril Ishak, Amy Recha on target as Home cruise to victory over Geylang

Goals from Amy Recha and Shahril Ishak were enough to take Home United past Geylang International at Bishan Stadium on Sunday night.

Goals from Amy Recha and Shahril Ishak meant Home United FC claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Geylang International at Bishan Stadium on Sunday night.

Amy came off the bench to net early in the second half, before Shahril netted on the stroke of full-time to ensure Home climbed to third in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) table with 17 points from 11 games.

Meanwhile Geylang remained third from bottom with 11 points from 13 outings.

With the game being played on the third day of Hari Raya, both sides took some time to get into their rhythm with the first real chance coming on 26 minutes.

Shahril did well under pressure to tee up Izzdin Shafiq, but the Home Captain failed to keep his shot down from the edge of the box,

Geylang did carve out a good opening nine minutes later, but Shawal Anuar could only nod wide from Darren Teh’s teasing cross from the right.

After a lacklustre first half, Home Coach Aidil Sharin reacted by replacing Suhairi Sabri and Arshad Shamim with Amy and Iqram Rifqi at the break.

That decision paid off as Amy scored after just three minutes into the second half.

With Geylang goalkeeper Zainol Gulam failing to deal with Hafiz Nor’s right-wing cross properly, Amy was alive at the far post to nod in despite Teh’s best efforts to keep the leather out.

Zainol then redeemed himself with a number of good saves – tipping away a couple of free-kicks from Izzdin and Shahril, while repelling another powerful Shahril close-range shot.

Jufri Taha could also count himself lucky not to net an own goal on 65 minutes, with his attempted clearance coming off the angle of post and bar.

Needing just a goal to restore parity, Shawal Anuar and company continued to find the going tough against the superb Home centre-back partnership of Shakir Hamzah and Abdil Qaiyyim in the final 20 minutes.

Home would eventually seal the three points in the final minute of regulation time, with Shahril tapping home after Zainol had done well to deny Iqram from point-blank range.

Home will take some confidence from this result as they face Young Lions at the National Stadium next Saturday, while Geylang’s task does not come any easier as they host runaway leaders Albirex Niigata (S) 24 hours later.

Home United FC: Rudy Khairullah (GK), Aqhari Abdullah, Abdil Qaiyyim, Shakir Hamzah, Faizal Roslan, M. Anumanthan, Izzdin Shafiq (C), Suhairi Sabri (Amy Recha 46’), Hafiz Nor (Amiruldin Asraf 83’), Shahril Ishak, Arshad Shamim (Iqram Rifqi 46’)

Geylang International FC: Zainol Gulam (GK), Darren Teh, Jufri Taha, Danish Irfan, Ryan Syaffiq (Zulfadli Zainal Abidin 54’), Yuki Ichikawa (C), Fuad Ramli (Yeo Hai Ngee 83’), Ryson Yap (Sadiq Abdul Rahim 66’), Fumiya Kogure, Shawal Anuar, Fairoz Hasan