Home United to sign either Chan Vathanaka or A-League winger Isaka Cernak

Home United will decide between signing Cambodian star winger Chan Vathanaka and former A-League and Australian U-23 winger Isaka Cernak.

The Protectors are looking to strengthen their playing roster with two more foreign imports – one for the Singapore Premier League and the other for their AFC Cup quest.

Having qualified for the AFC Cup Asean Zonal final where they will go up against Ceres Negros, the club are now looking to ensure they have the best squad possible to go one better than they did in the 2017 edition.

This has been escalated by Sirina Camara’s season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered in the game against Young Lions last week.

Vathanaka has been without a club since leaving Pahang FA in the Malaysia Super League while Cernak is up for a new challenge after spending the last two seasons with Sisaket in Thailand.

Cernak made his professional with Brisbane Roar in 2008 before going on to represent North Queensland Fury, Melbourne Victory, Perth Glory, Wellington Phoenix and Central Coast Mariners.

The 29-year-old has also turned out for the Australia U-23 team where he made six appearances from 2010 to 2011.

FOX Sports Asia understand that Cernak is scheduled to arrive in Singapore next week, before joining the Protectors for a two-week trial in time for the SPL transfer window which opens on July 13.

As for Vathanaka, sources close to the club revealed that the Cambodian star winger’s agent contacted the Protectors about the possibility of playing in Singapore.

Head coach Aidil Sharin admitted that he was looking to bolster his squad with some star quality and noted that he was looking to bring in attacking players who can help relieve the dependence on Song Ui-young and Shahril Ishak.

“With Camara out of season, I’m looking for another foreigner who can adapt to our playing style fast, so that he can blend well with the team as soon as possible,” Aidil told FOX Sports Asia.

“If we want to have a chance at the AFC Cup zonal final and to put pressure on Albirex [Niigata FC S] and Tampines [Rovers], we need an excellent foreigner to light up the remaining part of the season.”

Home currently sit in fifth place in the league standings with four wins, two draws and four losses.

With league leaders Albirex on 36 points and way ahead of the competition, Aidil’s charges are targeting Tampines in second spot to stand a chance of returning to the AFC regional competitions come 2019.