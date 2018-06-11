Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 10 – Hoshino, Izzdin brilliance

Daniel Bennett, Shuhei Hoshino and Yasir Hanapi clocked outstanding shifts. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 10.

The week starting with Home United’s massive 4-1 victory over Young Lions at Bishan Stadium but the Protectors then fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Albirex Niigata FC (S) at the Jurong East fortress.

Hougang United’s miserable season continued with a 2-0 loss to Tampines Rovers, a result that proved too much for the management who announced the departure of head coach Philippe Aw a day later.

There was better luck at Bedok Stadium for Brunei DPMM who looked a rejuvenated side when they routed Geylang International 6-2.

Young Lions’ packed schedule culminated in their second loss of the week at the hands of Balestier Khalsa on Sunday.

Find out who were the best 11 players in the SPL from Week 10.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 10

Yosuke Nozawa (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Wasn’t troubled much against Home, but when he was called upon, he was alert enough and made a couple of fine stops. Pick of the bunch was when the 38-year-old got down quickly with cat-like agility that belies his age to deny Song Ui-young in the second half.

Kaishu Yamazaki (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Part of the reason why Nozawa was safe and sound. Yamazaki ensured that Home’s attackers couldn’t go past him with his timely interceptions and tackles. The ball-playing defender also showcased his skills by making several forays deep into the attacking third and showing his nifty footwork.

Daniel Bennett (Tampines Rovers) – A commanding display from the veteran centre-back helped Tampines keep their fifth clean sheet of the season against Hougang as they won 2-0. The 40-year-old used all his experience and nous to snuff out any opposing threats and was a rock at the back

Brian McLean (Brunei DPMM) – While DPMM let in two goals, it could have been more if not for the Irishman’s performance at the back. The 33-year-old stood tall and put in some vital challenges to help the Wasps return to winning ways in a 6-2 thrashing of Geylang.

Kenya Takahashi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Becoming a mainstay of our Team of the Week with his consistency down the left flank. Another fine display of overlapping runs and willingness to track back. Capped it off with a well-taken free-kick goal.

Izzdin Shafiq (Home United) – Izzdin was simply unplayable against the Young Lions in midweek. One goal and two assists underlined his importance to the Protectors cause. If Home are to continue their AFC Cup dream, they need this midfield maestro to deliver.

Vedran Mesec (Balestier Khalsa) – The attacking midfielder was Balestier’s brightest spark in the game against Young Lions – he constantly linked up with his attackers and won the ball back in midfield numerous times as well. Became the targetman when Keegan Linderboom was subbed off, and he duly obliged by out-jumping three defenders and nod the ball on for Akbar Shah to score the team’s second goal which wrapped up the win.

Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers) – Another dynamic display from the 29-year-old midfielder this week as he carries on his good form from previous games. The Singapore international was everywhere for Tampines Rovers as their heartbeat in the middle of the park, and it was his measured corner that found Khairul Amri for their second goal of a 2-0 win against Hougang.

Adi Said (Brunei DPMM) – The DPMM attacker was simply irrepressible as they smashed Geylang 6-2. The 27-year-old set up the opener for Volodymyr Priyomov and provided a superb cross for Mojtaba Mollasaraei to head in the third. Adi also scored two opportunistic strikes to take his league tally to six and round off a superb individual display.

Mojtaba Mollasaraei (Brunei DPMM) – The Iranian attacker returned to the Brunei DPMM FC team after being sidelined for the past few weeks and immediately proved his worth. The 27-year-old terrorised Geylang down the left and scored a lovely header, while he also had a hand in the fifth goal after Zainol Gulam could only parry his shot into Helmi Zambin’s path.

Shuhei Hoshino (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Hoshino scored twice and earned the free-kick which Takahashi subsequently scored from in the 3-0 win over Home. He was a constant menace for the Home defenders, who were unable to stop him throughout as he outmuscled and outran them to almost every ball that came his way.