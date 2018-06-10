Goals galore as Brunei DPMM claim victory over Geylang at Bedok

Brunei DPMM finally found their stride and claimed a big win over Geylang International in the Singapore Premier League on Sunday night.

Brunei DPMM FC bounced back from last week’s 5-0 mauling by Albirex Niigata FC (S) with an emphatic 6-2 thrashing of Geylang International FC at Bedok Stadium on Sunday night.

A goal apiece from Volodymyr Priyomov, Adi Said, Mojtaba Mollasaraei, Azwan Saleh and Helmi Zambin put DPMM in what seemed like a comfortable five-goal lead.

Geylang did well to pull two goals back through Fairoz Hasan and Shawal Anuar, but DPMM would guarantee victory late on through Adi’s second goal of the night.

The result meant DPMM claimed their first win in four Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches, while it was only Geylang’s second loss in their last six outings.

DPMM were keen to make amends for their recent poor form as they opened the scoring after just six minutes.

Off a through pass from Adi, Priyomov held off Jufri Taha just inside the box before beating Geylang goalkeeper Zainol Gulam with a crisp low shot that nestled into the bottom left corner.

That was the 32-year-old’s eighth goal of the campaign as he ended a three-game barren run.

The visitors almost scored again three minutes later, with Azwan Saleh’s 30-yarder being tipped onto the post by Zainol.

Geylang gradually settled in and were unlucky not to net in the 13th minute. A superb Fairoz flick sent Shawal racing through on goal, but the latter’s left-footed volley was denied by the left-hand post.

Incredibly the woodwork was rocked for a third time four minutes later. Priyomov found space to drive in a shot from a tight angle, but he was denied a second goal by the right-hand post.

Geylang created a flurry of chances for the rest of the first half, but were unable to put them away.

The best one came on 40 minutes when Shawal expertly evaded Brian McLean after taking down Fumiya Kogure’s long ball, but somehow fired over with just DPMM custodian Wardun Yussof to beat.

Zainol then made three saves to keep DPMM at bay, but were unable to stop Rene Weber’s men from doubling their lead on the stroke of half time.

The 26-year-old managed to claw away Hendra Azam’s corner, but Adi was on hand to convert the rebound into a gaping goal.

Things turned from bad to worse for the Eagles as they conceded a third just two minutes into the second half.

Adi whipped in a superb inswinging cross from the right for Mollasaraei – who returned from a three-game absence due to injury – to head home at the back post.

Geylang were deflated by then as they scored a fourth on 59 minutes. A corner was half-cleared into the path of Azwan, who thumped home a superb first-time volley from the edge of the box that left Zainol rooted to the spot.

It looked like the game was all over when the Wasps made it 5-0 on 67 minutes. Helmi was on hand to tap home his first goal since April 2013, after Zainol had parried Mollasaraei’s close-range shot into his path.

However Geylang refused to cower and somehow scored two quick goals thereafter to set up a thrilling finale for the home fans.

Substitute Ryson Yap whipped in a superb cross from the left for Fairoz to nod a neat header beyond Wardun in the 70th minute.

Yap repeated the trick three minutes later with a left-footed cross that Kogure connected with, before Shawal nodded home at the far post to reduce the deficit further.

However there was no miracle comeback for the Eagles as DPMM scored a sixth on 85 minutes to seal the three points.

Adi took down a left-wing cross, evaded two markers before thumping home a superb finish beyond the stranded Zainol to round off the night’s scoring.

Geylang would seek to recover when they visit Home United FC next Sunday, while DPMM get a two-week rest before going away to face Hougang United FC on 24 June.

Geylang International FC Head Coach Hirotaka Usui: “I don’t want to criticise referee (Lim Liang Yi) today, but he made mistake many times. We have minimum two penalties, but I don’t want to throw the responsibility.

“My team’s performance was not so good, especially in the opening minutes of each half. There were some individual mistakes and I feel that my players were over-confident. They must be humble. I must create a serious atmosphere in training, just like (how it is) during games.

“Today we have many chances but cannot score. The easiest way (to cure this) is to sign Messi or Ronaldo. But I trust my players and we have to regroup for the next game. “

Brunei DPMM FC Head Coach Rene Weber: “I was expecting (us) to do a good game today (after not winning the last three games). Against Young Lions, we did well in the second half to draw (1-1). Against Home (United FC), we lost (1-3) to a good team and our performance was not so good. Against Albirex, they were just a team which is a level higher with 25 foreigners.

“I’m happy that we returned to how we played (earlier in the season), playing the ball and changing sides. Mojtaba came back and helped the team a lot, but I don’t like to talk about one player; the whole team played well. Wardun played fine and he wasn’t guilty for the two goals; he’s a good professional who supports the team (even when he’s not playing) and helps 20-year-old (first-choice goalkeeper) Haimie (Nyaring).

“My target is still top four. I’m just here for five months. If I’m here longer, maybe I can target higher.”

Geylang International FC: Zainol Gulam (GK), Darren Teh, Jufri Taha, Danish Irfan (Ryson Yap 55’), Ryan Syaffiq (Ahmad Zaki 75’), Yuki Ichikawa (C), Fuad Ramli (Azhar Sairudin 55’), Zulfadli Zainal Abidin, Fumiya Kogure, Shawal Anuar, Fairoz Hasan

Brunei DPMM FC: Wardun Yussof (GK), Helmi Zambin, Abdul Aziz Tamit, Brian McLean, Suhaimi Sulau, Azwan Saleh (C), Hendra Azam (Yura Indera Putera 63’), Azwan Ali Rahman (Abdul Azizi Rahman 83’), Adi Said, Volodymyr Priyomov, Mojtaba Mollasaraei