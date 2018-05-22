Singapore legend Noh Alam Shah vows to help Nur Alam Shah’s family

Singapore football legend Noh Alam Shah has vowed to help namesake Nur Alam Shah’s family get through a very difficult time.

The ex-Tampines Rovers striker was named as one of the new national team backroom staff by head coach Fandi Ahmad last week but things went south over the weekend.

A Singapore online portal BeritaMediacorp carried a story over the weekend claiming that Alam Shah had passed on but it was actually ex-Woodlands Wellington player Nur Alam Shah who died of a suspected heart attack on May 18.

While the article was taken down immediately, Noh Alam Shah was put under distress from concerned family and friends who frantically tried to contact the retired footballer to check if he was alright.

Despite the initial anger, Noh Alam Shah has decided to put that aside and help his namesake’s family raise funds for four-year-old son Muhammad Royyan is pending treatment for a rare heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

Nur Alam Shah had been trying to raise $120,000 for his son’s medical treatment prior to his passing through fundraising platform Give Asia and had managed to get half the amount.

Noh Alam Shah wants to put a stop to the attention going to him and instead focus on helping the family get enough to send the boy for treatment.

“I didn’t know the late Alam Shah, but all the attention should go to his widow and his child, not to me.” Alam Shah told the Straits Times.

“Helping out would be the least I could do.”