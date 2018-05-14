Singapore Premier League Team of The Week 6: Shawal, Hoshino on point

It was all about Geylang last week and Shawal Anuar was the star. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 06.

The Young Lions returned to league action in midweek at Bedok Stadium and Fandi Ahmad’s charges were up for the task despite going behind early on. Shawal Anuar was the star of the show for Geylang but Ifwat Ismail returned to haunt his previous employers with a late equaliser to earn a point.

Hougang United were next up for Geylang on Saturday and with both teams looking for their first win of the season, something had to give. Despite the ferocious home support of the Hougang Hools, Philippe Aw’s team fell to a 3-1 defeat to the Eagles.

The other game on Saturday between Tampines Rovers and Home United was postponed due to the Protectors’ AFC Cup commitments.

On Sunday, Brunei DPMM came back from a goal down to record a 2-1 victory over Balestier Khalsa at Toa Payoh Stadium. Over at Choa Chu Kang Stadium, Mirko Grabovac’s men were defeated 2-1 by league leaders Albirex Niigata FC (S). The loss made it eight games without a win for the uniformed outfit.

So without further ado, here are the best eleven players from Week 6.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 06

Haimi Nyaring (Brunei DPMM) –Did not have much to do in the first half against Balestier but played a vital role to help his team to victory. Made three vital saves, one of which was a superb reflex save to tip away a fierce shot by Vedran Mesec.

Kenya Takahashi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Was his usual self down the left flank with numerous overlapping runs that freed up Adam Swandi. Provided the cross for Hoshino’s first goal. Not too bad for a player who came to the SPL as a striker!

Kaishu Yamazaki (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Exactly what you want from a centre-back. Calm, composed and has the ability to link up play in midfield too. Pushed forward and was involved in the buildup to Albirex’s second goal. Another classy performance.

Shaqi Sulaiman (Balestier Khalsa) – Together with Tampines Rovers’ centre-back Irfan Najeeb, this season could be the one remembered for unearthing Singapore’s future defensive pairing. Strong in his aerial duels with Volodymyr Priyomov and refused to give the Ukrainian striker an inch. This boy is a serious contender for the Young Player of the Season award if he goes on like this.

Hiroyoshi Kamata (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Has been a permanent fixture in the Albirex starting lineup. His energetic runs down the right gives the White Swans an added dimension in attack. Assisted Hoshino’s second goal with a pinpoint ball.

Joshua Pereira (Young Lions) – The standout player for the Young Lions in a match where they were not at their best. Made his presence felt in the middle of the park by pulling the strings and assisted Ifwat’s equaliser. Came close to scoring a late winner too with a long-range effort that was tipped over

Fuad Ramli (Geylang International) – The diminutive forward turned midfielder is growing into his new role in the thick of things, as exemplified by two fearless performances this week. He stood up well against the Young Lions midfield in the 1-1 draw and played a starring role for the Eagles’ 3-1 win over Hougang, capping it off with an assist for Azhar Sairudin.



Shahrazen Said (Brunei DPMM) – Was DPMM’s driving force in a midfield that looked devoid of ideas in the opening half. Pressed incessantly and was a tireless worker for the Wasps. Provided the assist for Priyomov’s goal.

Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa) – Opened the scoring to give the Tigers a sensational start. Was a constant menace in attack but failed to rally his team to victory. One goal and two assists is not a bad return for last season’s Young Player of the Year.

Shawal Anuar (Geylang International) – Geylang’s talisman is beginning to hit form and he reminded everyone of his prowess by scoring in both games this week. A smart volley from a tight angle against Young Lions was followed by two excellent headers against Hougang, as the Singapore international proved too hot to handle for his opponents with his intelligent runs and awareness.

Shuhei Hoshino (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Another two goals to make it six in total for the season. Hoshino’s first goal against the Warriors was a perfect showreel move. A quick turn before rifling the ball past the goalkeeper. The White Swans may just have found the targetman they were yearning for.