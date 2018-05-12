Shawal Anuar heroics seal first SPL win for Geylang against Hougang

Superb weekend for Geylang International as they trounce Hougang United 3-1 at Hougang Stadium to seal first Singapore Premier League win of the season.

Hougang slumped to the bottom of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) table, with Shawal Anuar netting a pair of headers and Azhar Sairudin scoring against his former employers to clinch a convincing 3-1 win for Geylang International FC at Hougang Stadium on Saturday evening.

To rub salt into Hougang Coach Philippe Aw’s wounds, it was three of his former players who came back to prove a point at their old stomping ground.

Fumiya Kogure started the move for Shawal’s opener, before Fairoz Hasan teed up Shawal for the second.

Azhar then netted the third for the Eagles, before the Cheetahs grabbed a late consolation through Iqbal Hussain in a game which was played out in front of two sets of boisterous fans in the Hougang HOOLs and Ultra Eagles.

The deadlock was broken after just two minutes on the clock, with Geylang repeating what they did in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Young Lions by scoring early.

Kogure’s lofted pass into the area found winger Ryson Yap. The latter cut inside his man before crossing for Shawal to head home, although Hougang goalkeeper Khairulhin Khalid got a touch to the leather.

The home side were then largely on top for the remainder of the first half, but failed to put their chances away – just like in previous matches.

Amir Zalani looked odds-on to convert on 19 minutes, but somehow managed to fluff his lines right in front of goal after Shahfiq Ghani had hooked the ball into the area.

Shahfiq then headed wide from two yards out in the 32nd minute after Geylang custodian Zainol Gulam had parried Syahiran Miswan’s inswinging corner.

Iqbal was the next culprit five minutes later as he nodded over from Nazrul Nazari’s right-wing cross.

The Cheetahs were made to pay for their profligacy as Hirotaka Usui’s men doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time and against the run of play.

Fairoz was left unchecked to produce an inch-perfect cross from the right for Shawal to score his second header of the game past a stranded Khairulhin.

Hougang came out of the second half with all guns blazing but were unable to test Geylang stand-in custodian Basil Chan, who replaced the injured Zainol at half time.

Muhaimin Suhaimi contrived to shot wide with just Chan to beat on 52 minutes, before substitute Fareez Farhan blazed a speculative free kick over from just outside the area 17 minutes later.

Geylang would go on to show them how it should be done in the 75th minute, with Azhar producing a sumptuous first-time finish on his left foot to convert Fuad Ramli’s cutback into the box.

Hougang would finally score three minutes from time, with Iqbal thumping into the top right corner from the edge of the box after being teed up by Nazrul Nazari.

However it was too little too late for the Cheetahs as they dropped to the bottom of the table and are still winless seven games into the season.

Meanwhile Geylang celebrated their first win after eight games and leapfrogged Hougang to go eighth as a result.

Hougang will host Young Lions at the same venue next Saturday, while Geylang face off against Warriors FC at the National Stadium the following evening.

Geylang forward Shawal Anuar: “I’m very happy for myself to be back amongst the goals because it’s very important for me to keep the momentum going and that’s what Coach has emphasised on. I have to thank my teammates for the supply. There’s no secret to scoring headers; I just happen to be there and I know the space to run towards.

“I’m also happy for Miya, Fairoz and Azhar, they worked really hard for us against their former club. This first win is very important for us and it happened because we put all our hearts to play and get this result.”

Hougang goalkeeper Khairulhin Khalid: “It’s not that we played badly, we dominated most of the game and initiated most of the attacks. But Geylang came with a game plan which is to counter attack and that’s how they got two of their goals.

“Knowing Azhar, he’s a smart player and he will do things that others can’t do – like that cheeky finish past me. From my point of view, it’s a good goal.

“We have a young team at Hougang, with around half of the 25 players being Under-23 players. Defensively the pair of Adam (Mitter) and Illyas Lee was a bit shaky and things are improving in terms of the communication. Now we have to regroup and try to go for the first win in the first game of the second round next Saturday.”

Hougang United FC: Khairulhin Khalid (GK), Nazrul Nazari, Illyas Lee, Adam Mitter (Ashrul Syafeeq 46’), Faiz Salleh, Syahiran Miswan, Fabian Kwok (C), Muhaimin Suhaimi, Shahfiq Ghani (Stanely Ng 78’), Amir Zalani (Fareez Farhan 46’), Iqbal Hussain

Geylang International FC: Zainol Gulam (GK) (Basil Chan 46’), Darren Teh, Jufri Taha, Danish Irfan, Ryan Syaffiq, Yuki Ichikawa (C) (Azhar Sairudin 53’), Fuad Ramli, Ryson Yap (Cameron Aryton Bell 80’), Fumiya Kogure, Fairoz Hasan, Shawal Anuar