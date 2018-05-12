Singaporeans want Fandi Ahmad, Zico or Kadir to lead Lions into battle

FOX Sports Asia went out to ask Singaporeans who they wanted as head coach of the Singapore national team. Two names popped up. Fandi Ahmad and Kadir Yahaya.

Since V. Sundram Moorthy announced in April that he was stepping down with immediate effect from his position as head coach of the Singapore national team, the rumour mill has been in overdrive.

European names like Arsenal legend Tony Adams and Dave Jones have been mooted as possibilities for the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) but are they the ones who will whip the Lions into shape?

There is little time to waste as Singapore will go up against Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Brunei or Timor Leste in Group B of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup due to take place in November.

Judging from the passionate responses in the past week, Singaporeans seem to have more faith in two local legends to lead the Lions into battle at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. And also a Singapore Armed Forces FC legend from Thailand who used to do backflip goal celebrations.

Hear what they have to say:

Jeremy Chiang – Former Gombak United and Singapore international

I was actually hoping that Thai Coach Kiatisuk Senamuang or even the Japanese coach Koichi Sugiyama from Albirex Niigata Singapore two or three seasons ago when I was still playing, would be a good choice for me.

The style they cultivate into the teams will be exciting while they have proven track records and are successful.

Fandi Ahmad would be my first choice as an interim coach if there isn’t one we can get in time for the Suzuki Cup. As he knows all the players well, he dares to take risk and play to his style. But he is great coach to work with the younger ones and developing them to bring up to the senior team so FAS must find the ideal role for him.

Hussain Razzak – Woodlands Wellington die-hard fan

The national team should be coached by a reputed international coach.with great visions for future developments. I would appoint Kadir Yahaya to understudy and take over after that. It is important at this stage given that all our local coaches are quite negative about one another and worse still, the team is run by insiders.

Given the choice, my vote will be for Kadir. Singapore football needs a revolution and we need it fast.

Aizat Ramli – Former Geylang International Team Manager

The next coach should be local. Singapore has a unique football climate and it takes a local coach to understand the existing and underlying issues which are hindering the national team. Someone who is able to relate to the many on-ground issues and resolve them.

Personally, I feel that Fandi should be given the position based on a couple of things. I feel that he’s more than ready to fill up that seat and he knows the roles and responsibilities of the national coach already. He can take on the job with immediate effect without any settling-in period. He knows the pressure that comes with it and is well aware of the consequences as well. He knows what it takes and the players look up to him. He is familiar with the local football setting and the issues that comes with it and knows his way around to overcome these issues.

Another choice should be Kadir. A no-nonsense coach who can get things moving. I believe that he is also able to change the current situation. A person who genuinely wants the best for the national team.

Al-Qaasimy – Ex-Geylang International wing-back and Singapore U-23 captain

I’m no expert in this. No preference nor a definite answer whether it should be foreign or local. It can be anyone. Fandi is doing well with the Young Lions, and they’re looking bright. I’d leave him to solely focus on developing the boys into national team players, with some already stepping up.

Sundram did well with Lions Xii, but didn’t have luck with the national team. He’s a great coach to work with definitely.

Raddy (Radojko Avramovic) was well celebrated with the way he brought the Lions to many finals and won trophies.

Bernd Stange did a decent job instilling his football philosophy into the team and I felt that we would have progressed to a higher level under him if he was given more time.

Then again, it’s a mixture of all the factors. Player management, experience, philosophy, trust, time. Fandi looks like the obvious choice.

Phoon Jia Hui – Singapore football writer

Fandi belongs to the youth set-up and someone who has proven it at the highest level like Richard Bok or even Aidil Sharin should be considered for the post.

I rather we give the chance to a local coach and let him gain the experience rather than invest the money on foreign coaches who may or may not be able to implement his style on Singapore immediately.

Syed Faris – Exclusinga crew member

We the fans will definitely come for the games now that Fandi is boss. He has always played an attacking brand of football and that’s what the fans want to see.

His team plays the kind of football that brings excitement and furthermore, he is Singapore’s favourite football son. Everyone will be behind him and the team.

But at the end of the day, it is down to the players to perform on the pitch. They have an obligation to represent the country with pride and that should not even need to be said.

Kenneth Tan – Singapore football writer



I feel that the next Singapore coach should be someone who has the experience of managing developing nations and bringing them to the next level.

The first name that comes to mind is Gary White, who has helped numerous nations to their best-ever FIFA world ranking and is now pushing Chinese Taipei nearer to their goal of becoming the top 100 nations in the world. Whether he will be interested to come is a topic for another day.

Daniel Lau – Home United die-hard fan

Given the current situation where coaches have limited resources to work with, it is going to be tough even if the coach is a reputable one. I personally prefer former Thai coach Zico due to his proven record in Southeast Asia and even the Asian level but I’m sure he’s gonna have a tough time working with the Lions if he does come.

Ko Po Hui – Singapore football blogger



I would suggest Fandi if he is to be assisted by Kadir, as both of them command the respect of the local players and I think the duo will form great partnership. Also, we shouldn’t rule out former Home United coach Steve Darby whose vast experience in this region should be useful in this regeneration process

Merv Tan – Hougang Hools

I don’t have a strong opinion on the next coach. I’m personally fine with whoever takes the helm, Fandi’s a good choice, why not. As long as he has 1. technical competency and a competent team of coaching staff behind him, 2. respect of players and by players, 3. respect for fans, and 4. passion and perseverance through hardship.

To me, the focus on who should the coach be, is really misplaced. I feel we should focus on building a robust system of developing coaches – by having a multi-tiered competitive league system, an academic approach towards developing post-playing careers (especially for those who are at the fringe of the system). If we want to have a long-term supply of high-level highly-competent coaches that FAS can choose from for decades to come.

Also, what’s more important than who should be national coach, is the bureaucracy behind the coach. We don’t ever want a system again such that even if a great coach like Arsene Wenger becomes our national coach, he is continually undermined. Personally, I do think Bernd Stange wasn’t too bad a coach; what turned me off was him being forced to be a yes-man, following the old regime of focusing only Lions XII players while choosing top S.League performing players as token fringe players. We all know where that led to.

In conclusion, local or foreign, doesn’t matter. What matters is, we fix the long-term problem of our football doldrums: the former regime had killed our youth development AND coaching development by undermining the competitiveness of our S.League. Fix the league, the development (both playing and coaching), at all levels ….. and in a decade to come, we’ll see. For now? I’m OK with Fandi being an inspirational coach, but not expecting superman results if he does take the helm – and I’ll be 100% behind him no matter what the results are.