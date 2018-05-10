Geylang star Fumiya Kogure will not celebrate if he scores against Hougang

Fumiya Kogure will not celebrate if he scores for Geylang International against former club Hougang United on Saturday.

This Singapore Premier League (SPL) battle will be an interesting one as Hougang United entertain Geylang International at Hougang Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are still searching for their first win of the season and will be keen to end that dismal run with some mouthwatering subplots thrown in the mix.

BACKGROUND: As far as the 2018 SPL season is concerned, it has been one to forget for both sides as they find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the table after almost one-third of the campaign gone and are still waiting for their respective first wins.

Hougang did put up a good fight in the past week against two of the league’s strongest sides in Home United FC and Albirex Niigata FC (S), but ended with just one point to show for. Against the White Swans, they put up a resolute defensive display only to be undone by a Kenya Takahashi free-kick 15 minutes from time.

Meanwhile Geylang fared a little better after three successive heavy defeats and was nine minutes away from breaking their winless streak against Young Lions on Wednesday night before Ifwat Ismail’s equaliser.

The two sides will take heart from their recent displays as they face off on Saturday. It will be a game of reunions, with three Geylang players namely Fumiya Kogure, Fairoz Hasan and Azhar Sairudin making emotional returns to their old nest.

In particular Kogure shone in the past two seasons for Hougang with 17 goals and numerous assists, before making the switch to Bedok.

He can expect a warm reception on match day, with the Hougang HOOLS (Hougang’s unofficial supporters’ club) known for cheering former players like Raihan Rahman and M. Anumanthan when they came visiting with their new employers.

“It was great memories for me at Hougang as it was my first local team in Singapore,” said the 28-year-old, who had offers from Cambodia, Thailand and Japan in the off-season. “Everyone really helped me and the people there were really kind to me.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the HOOLS and I still appreciate them. After the match, I’ll probably go over to say ‘thank you’ to them. And if I score, I will not celebrate because I still respect Hougang.”

On the other hand, Faiz Salleh acknowledged the threat that his ex-teammates pose as they seek to extend their unbeaten home run to four matches.

“Having played with Miya, Azhar and Fairoz before, we know the qualities they have so we’ll definitely be prepared to deal with them,” said the 25-year-old, who is into his fifth season with Hougang. “Our confidence is still high and we’re all hungry to get our first win of the season.”

A win for Hougang in this one will see them leapfrog Warriors to go seventh, while a defeat sees them go bottom with Geylang overtaking them. Ironically Kogure scored in this corresponding fixture last term as he helped Hougang to a 2-0 season-opening win against his future employers.

HIGHLIGHTS: SPL – Geylang International 1-1 Young Lions Geylang International FC were on their way to victory until Ifwat Ismail took matters into his own hand to force a 1-1 draw for the Young Lions in the Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League. Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Wednesday, 9 May 2018

TEAM NEWS: For Hougang, young attackers Jordan Chan and Antoine Viterale remains unavailable due to injuries, but Nurhilmi Jasni and Stanely Ng are back in contention after recovering from their knocks.

As for Geylang, Captain Anders Aplin continues to sit out due to rehabilitation from groin surgery.

FORM GUIDE:

Hougang United FC: DLDDL

Geylang International FC: LLLLD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

18/08/17 Hougang 0-1 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

20/05/17 Geylang 1-1 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

27/02/17 Hougang 2-0 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

20/10/16 Hougang 0-1 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

30/07/16 Hougang 1-2 Geylang – League Cup

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Syahiran Miswan (Hougang United FC)

After a slow start, the season is starting to come alive for Syahiran who has started alongside vice-captain Fabian Kwok in the middle of the park for the past few matches. The 24-year-old makes up for a lack of size with his fearlessness to put in crunching challenges and his ability to do the dirty work is something which Coach Philippe Aw values.

Fuad Ramli (Geylang International FC)

He had to bide his time, but he is now starting into breaking into the Eagles first team. The 23-year-old, better known as the younger brother of Faris Ramli, did well in central midfield against the Young Lions despite his diminutive frame and managed to initiate a few attacks – which should do enough to keep him in Hirotaka Usui’s starting eleven.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Hougang defender Faiz Salleh: “It was a tough defeat to take against Albirex, we can take positives from the chances we created and how we managed to play out from the back against a very organized team. Both us and Geylang have not started the season well, so it’s a good opportunity for both teams to get three points and surely it’ll be a good game for the fans.”

Geylang midfielder Fumiya Kogure: “It’s been a difficult season for us at Geylang. But the good thing is everyone is talking to each other and we need to improve more to get better results. I just need to focus on giving a good performance to help the team.”

Photo credit: Geylang International Facebook