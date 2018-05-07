Zulfadli Zainal tells critics not to write off Geylang despite poor SPL form

Will it be a case of Geylang International claiming their first win of the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season or are the Young Lions going to continue surprising everyone with their early-season form?

Bedok Stadium will be the battle ground and Fandi Ahmad’s charges must quickly switch their attention back to domestic football after going away for the Hassanal Bolkiah tournament.

BACKGROUND: It has been a season to forget for Geylang, who have struggled to hit form under Japanese Head Coach Hirotaka Usui after retaining just four players from last season.

The Eagles did start off with a gritty 1–1 draw against Warriors FC, before falling to 3-1 and 1-0 defeats to Tampines Rovers FC and Balestier Khalsa FC respectively.

Things got from bad to worse thereafter, with three straight heavy defeats against Brunei DPMM FC (1-4), Home United (1-4) and Albirex Niigata FC (S) (0-5) as they find themselves rooted to the foot of the SPL table with almost one-third of the season over.

This upcoming game against Young Lions gives them a chance to make amends and leapfrog Hougang United FC to go eighth.

Vice-captain Zulfadli Zainal Abidin is clearly aware of what needs to improve for them to recover from this slump and avert the possibility of finishing bottom for the first time in the club’s proud history.

“We have to stop conceding early goals,” the 30-year-old told FOX Sports Asia, noting that they have yet to go into half time leading or all square all season.

“It has cost us dearly as it puts everybody off-guard. Even if we concede early goals, it’s our responsibility to recover from it fast and get back on track quickly.”

With no games scheduled in the last SPL matchweek, the Eagles arranged a friendly with the Singapore Under-19s last Thursday and emerged 3-0 winners at Geylang Field courtesy of a Shawal Anuar hat-trick – giving them a small confidence booster going ahead.

“We may be down but we’re certainly not out,” said Zulfadli. “We really worked our socks off during pre-season and the standings do not justify the hard work that we put in. Now we have to build on this result and get our season up and running.”

As for the Young Lions, it has been as good as a start that they wished for with two straight wins against Hougang (2-0) and Warriors FC (1-0), before a 3-1 defeat to Balestier. The developmental outfit have already equaled their tally of six points from the 2017 season as they currently sit in sixth in the table.

Fandi Ahmad’s side then turned their attentions to the Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy, starting off an impressive 5-1 rout of Laos before losing 1-0 to Cambodia in the final group game and 2-1 to Timor Leste in the semis – which saw them copping much criticism amongst the local football fraternity.

Midfielder Hami Syahin is keen to learn from that experience as the Young Lions faces up to a busy month back in the SPL with six games in 22 days.

“It’s definitely upsetting not to go into the (HBT) final, but we got to be proud of what we’ve done because we’re the first Singapore team to go through to the tournament’s semis,” said the 19-year-old.

“It’s a different level of intensity at the international level and that requires high fitness levels, we can’t afford to hold the ball for too long as the opponents come in fast with their tackles. We also have to finish off every chance that we get to kill the game off fast.

“It’s tough playing six games in May with the fasting month just around the corner, so it’s important for us to have proper recovery and maintain the level of our performance.”

History is against the Young Lions though, having yet not beaten Geylang in the past eight head-to-head encounters. Their last victory against the Eagles came in August 2015 when Jurgen Raab was still in charge of the side.

TEAM NEWS: Geylang will continue to miss out on the services of Anders Aplin, with the Eagles captain recovering from a groin surgery. Meanwhile the Young Lions are sweating on the fitness of wide men Naqiuddin Eunos and Zulqarnaen Suzliman after previous injuries.

FORM GUIDE:

Geylang International FC: LLLLL

Young Lions: LLWWL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

21/10/17 Young Lions 0-4 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

02/07/17 Geylang 2-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

15/04/17 Young Lions 0-2 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

18/08/16 Young Lions 0-2 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

05/05/16 Geylang 3-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Shawal Anuar (Geylang International FC)

It has been a slow start for Shawal after last season’s sparkling goalscoring displays, with just one goal in his opening six matches. Nonetheless the 27-year-old remains a huge threat with his terrific pace upfront and he should derive confidence from the three goals against the nation’s Under-19s a week ago.

Joshua Pereira (Young Lions)

After an injury-blighted 2017, Pereira is making up for lost time this campaign – having started all six games (three in SPL, three in HBT) for the Young Lions. The 20-year-old has shined alongside Hami in midfield and his tidy distribution of the ball is what keeps his side ticking.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Geylang defender Zulfadli Zainal Abidin: “It’s always tough for a new team to come together, but it’s still early in the season and we are confident that we can get our first win soon. The Young Lions have started off brightly and they are certainly not short in confidence. The key for us is to play according to instructions and keep possession of the ball.”

Young Lions midfielder Hami Syahin: “It’s a good start for us, but the season is long and anything can happen. We need to stay focused and stay grounded all the time to go further. It’ll be tough, but I think a top-five finish is achievable if we put in the hard work. Personally there’s still room for improvement like creating more chances for my strikers and learning how to better dictate the play.”

Photo credit: Geylang International Facebook