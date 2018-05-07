Singapore’s Warriors FC sign five-year partnership with Borussia Dortmund

Singapore Premier League club Warriors FC signed a five-year partnership with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund over the weekend.

Under the terms of the agreement, Warriors Football Club will be the ‘Official Youth Development Partner’ of Borussia Dortmund in Singapore.

Throughout the partnership, BVB will provide WRFC with expertise and support on how to improve their current youth development setup in areas such as facilities, training programs and methods etc.

This is in line with one of WRFC’s main plan which is to eventually build a professionally operated youth football academy and training camp in Singapore. The set up will enable the club to harness and develop budding talents from the age of 6 to 19 category through a high-performance coaching syllabus.

Furthermore, WRFC’s youth players and teams will travel to Dortmund on a regular basis to take part in training camps and to learn about BVB’s philosophy.

“Today’s announcement of our partnership with Borussia Dortmund is a great privilege for us.” said WRFC Chairman, Philip Lam.

“Here at Warriors Football Club, we are committed to youth development as it is crucial for the success of football tomorrow. We will use this opportunity to learn from a top German club well-known for their football academy that has produced many football stars such as Mario Gotze, Nuri Sahin and Christian Pulisic.

“This will enable us to create better if not the best facilities, coaching and training programs to create a ‘perfect environment’ for the youth players to develop and reach their full potential in Singapore.”