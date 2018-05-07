Singapore Premier League Team of The Week 5: Irfan, Shahril deliver

Albirex continue to dominate but Warriors FC showed good signs of resurgence. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 05.

18 goals in five matches within a week means that there was plenty of attacking brilliance across the Singapore Premier League over the past seven days.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) continued their unbeaten run with victory over Hougang United to make it 30 home wins at Jurong East Stadium.

Home United had a week to forget as they managed two points from two matches which ended 3-3. Aidil Sharin’s charges were superb going forward but leaked goals for fun at the back to drop points.

So without further ado, here are the best eleven players from Week 5.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 5



Khairulhin Khalid (Hougang United) – One of the most flamboyant goalkeepers in the Singapore Premier League, Khairulhin was a monster in goal in the 3-3 draw against Home United in midweek. If you haven’t seen his wonder save, then you probably missed out on the save of the season.

Kenya Takahashi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – It wasn’t the best performance by Albirex in their home win over Hougang but they did enough to continue their unbeaten run. Takahashi’s moment of brilliance secured the three points and his running battle throughout the game down the left flank brought fire to the bellies in an otherwise lackluster display by the White Swans.

Kento Fukuda (Warriors FC) – Warriors are still winless but almost pulled off their first victory in midweek against Brunei DPMM. Fukuda was among the goals but it was his superb marshalling of the defensive line that made him stand out. Pity he has picked up a hamstring injury that will keep him out of the next few matches.

Irfan Najeeb (Tampines Rovers) – This young boy can do no wrong at the moment. Already miles ahead of the rest from his age group, Irfan popped up with the winner against Balestier Khalsa for his first league goal. Based on his performances for the Stags, he deserves a call-up to the next national team camp.

Faritz Hameed (Home United) – Since joining Home from Geylang International in the off-season, Faritz is re-establishing himself as the Republic’s best right-back. His overlapping instinct will always provide assists and goals but will need to help keep things tight at the back after the Protectors leaked in six goals this week.

Ho Wai Loon (Warriors FC) – The left-back who has adapted to his new role in the middle of the park well, Ho helped himself to a goal and two assists against Home. Rampaging down the middle before slotting the ball into goal, this could be the game that finally defines the player as a central midfielder instead of his usual stint down the left.

Song Ui-young (Home United) – There is simply no better player in the league at the moment. The Korean midfielder is a one-man goalscoring machine and is the heart of every Home move in the opponents’ third. Another week, another few goals to add to his impressive stats this season. Can he do the same against Persija Jakarta in the AFC Cup?

Adam Swandi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – When we started the 2018 season, Adam was supposed to be learning his craft with the White Swans. Six games in, the Singapore national team midfielder has become a mainstay in the starting lineup and his consistency is making him a sure contender for the Young Player of the Year award.

Shahril Ishak (Home United) – Anyone who wrote the former Lions captain off has been made to eat their words. Five goals and four assists in the league so far with no signs of age catching up. Was a constant menace to the Warriors and Hougang defence.

Jonathan Behe (Warriors) – The Frenchman is key to Warriors’ hopes this season. They are a different team with him leading the attack and it showed against the Protectors where he netted a brace to earn a last-gasp point for Mirko Grabovac’s team.

Volodymyr Priyomov (Brunei DPMM) – Six goals for Priyomov so far after his two goals last week was the catalyst in DPMM’s comeback draw against the Warriors. Definitely one of the contenders for the Golden Boot this season.