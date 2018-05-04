Tampines striker Khairul Amri receives two-match ban for Warriors fracas

Khairul Amri receives two-match ban for his actions during Tampines Rovers’ goalless draw against Warriors FC at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on April 21.

Tampines Rovers will have to do without star striker Khairul Amri who was handed a two-match ban for an incident that occured during the club’s goalless draw against Warriors FC at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on April 21.

Amri’s ban was due to an off-the-ball incident in the 56th minute where he appeared to have tripped Delwinder from behind, leaving the defender writhing in pain.

The Football Association of Singapore Disciplinary Committee confirmed the charge of bringing the game into disrepute and meted out the punishment after the player admitted to the offence.

In what was a hot-tempered match, there were several incidents on the pitch which culminated in both coaches’ displeasure.

“But what you have seen (from Warriors) today is not nice for football. They were trying to destroy our players at every available opportunity but this is something we can learn for future matches.” said Raab after the game.

The suspension will see Amri miss out on Tampines’ crucial home matches against Home United on May 12 and league leaders Albirex Niigata FC (S) on May 20.

The Stags currently sit in second place some five points behind the White Swans after five league matches.