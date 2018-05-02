Warriors still winless after Brunei DPMM seal 2-2 comeback

Warriors FC’s winless streak was extended to six games after Volodymyr Pryiomov scored a brace to cancel out two early goals from the host in the Singapore Premier League on Wednesday night.

Kento Fukuda and Sahil Suhaimi scored inside the opening eight minutes to give Warriors a two-goal cushion, but the Ukrainian scored a goal in each half to earn his team a point.

The result was also Warriors’ fourth draw in six games and they stayed rooted in seventh spot. Brunei on the other hand are now fourth in the table.

Warriors opened the scoring on seven minutes after Jonathan Behe’s free-kick was diverted onto the post by Sahil and Fukuda got to the rebound first to score.

Sahil doubled the score a minute later, after he was set up by a delightful through-pass from Poh Yi Feng. It was his first goal of the season.

A silly foul from Tajeli Salamat – deputising for the suspended Emmeric Ong at right-back – gave DPMM a way back into the match on 36 minutes.

As the ball was bouncing away from the box, the 24-year-old needlessly tugged Mojtaba Mollasaraei back, leaving referee Muhammad Taqi with no choice but to point to the spot. The spot kick was coolly converted by Pryiomov.

The visitors nearly found the equaliser two minutes before the break after an Adi Said cross was allowed to find Mollsaraei, but the Iranian rifled his shot over from eight yards out instead.

DPMM started the second half in positive mode, with Brian McLean drawing a fine save from Fashah Iskandar with a free-kick while Azwan Ali fired over a good chance.

Warriors were then dealt a blow on 55 minutes after Fukuda pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and was replaced by Hafiz Sulaiman.

The visitors’ pressure finally paid off on 67 minutes when the Warriors failed to deal with a long ball and allowed Pryiomov his second of the night with a header into the bottom corner.

But the Ukranian spurned an easy chance for a hat-trick – and a chance to take the lead – after heading wide Azwan Ali’s cross from inside the six-yard box.

At the other end, DPMM were let off with Shamil Sharif’s free-kick coming off the crossbar, while Delwinder Singh headed just over from a corner.

The visitors started to tire towards the end and Warriors tried to capitalise on it. But they just could not get another break through to end their run of games without a win.

Warriors Head Coach Mirko Grabovac: “My players must learn. Most of the game we were the better team … the only poblem is winning mentality. You can see how many mistakes we made in defence. Now we are starting to create chances (with Behe back), but I still cannot believe how many mistakes we can make and how easily the opponents can score.

DPMM Head Coach Rene Weber: “We started bad again and only started to play after 20 minutes. I’m happy about how we played in the second half, but I’m not happy with the result; we could have won the game. I reminded my players that there is no easy game in this league. I hope we can play the way we did in the second half for the entire game in future.”

Warriors: Fashah Iskandar, Tajeli Salamat, Delwinder Singh, Kento Fukuda (Hafiz Sulaiman 55′), Daniel Shafiq, Ammirul Emmran (Firdaus Kasman 72′), Ho Wai Loon, Poh Yi Feng, Suria Prakash, Sahil Suhaimi (Shamil Sharif 69′), Jonathan Behe

Brunei DPMM: Haimie Nyaring (GK), Brian McLean, Azwan Saleh, Azwan Ali, Hendra Azam (Nurikhwan Othman 90′), Volodymyr Pryiomov, Mojtaba Mollasaraei (Shah Razen Said 79′), Suhaimi Sulau, Helmi Zembin, Adi Said, Abdul Aziz Tamit