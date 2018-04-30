Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 4 – Hazzuwan, Morinaga shine

Eight goals in two matches with another masterclass from Taku Morinaga. Find out who made FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 04.



There were only two matches in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this week but that did not stop Albirex Niigata FC (S) from extending their unbeaten streak with another ruthless display against Geylang International. Five goals with no reply as the White Swans continue to perch themselves at the top of the standings.

Over at the Toa Payoh Stadium, Balestier Khalsa managed their third win of the season with a 2-1 victory over a Warriors FC team that are down on their luck.

Marko Kraljevic’s charges responded well to the loss of star man Raihan Rahman and it was his deputy in midfield who rallied the Tigers to three points, taking them to second place in the standings.

So without further ado, here are the best eleven players from Week 4.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 4



Zaiful Nizam (Balestier Khalsa) – Balestier have three wins this season and a lot of it is down to the leadership of this man. While his teammates rack up the goals up front, Zaiful’s relentless instructions help Marko Kraljevic’s team keep their shape. Warriors tried to launch a late comeback but was thwarted by the stopper’s calmness in goal.

Kenya Takahashi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Tireless runner who came to Singapore with the reputation as an attacker but has fitted in comfortably to the left-back role. His overlapping ability has been one of the key plays in the Albirex quarters this season.

Kaishu Yamazaki (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Albirex’s Rio Ferdinand is not letting up as he helped the White Swans to another cleansheet. What puts Yamazaki right up there among the top defenders this season is his ability to carry the ball out of defence which in turn allows the midfielders to push further up the pitch. Not that his attackers need much help anyway.

Shaqi Sulaiman (Balestier Khalsa) – Second nomination for Team of the Week and if the league’s new regulation for U-23 players was to help uncover new blood for the national team, Shaqi may just be one of them. Had a shaky start to the season but has since put up a couple of commanding performances at centre-back.

Fadli Kamis (Balestier Khalsa) – Just why he hasn’t received a call-up to the Singapore national team is a confounding mystery. Fast becoming one of the league’s most consistent right-backs and has a couple of goals in his locker. Was troubled by Suria Prakash and Tajeli Salamat but came away unscathed.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Three goals and counting for this midfield dynamo. It is early days in the SPL but Murofushi’s consistency week in and week out is leaving other potential Player of the Year candidates far behind. Another outstanding midfield masterclass to help his team seal a 5-0 victory.

Noor Akid Nordin (Balestier Khalsa) – Slotted into left midfield in place of the injured Raihan Rahman and allowed Huzaifah Aziz to take on a more central midfield role. Was up and down the field covering for his teammates and even helped himself to what turned out to be the winning goal in the 50th minute.

Adam Swandi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – The Singapore international had two goals and two assists before this weekend but another classy performance down the left against the Eagles has really shown how he has matured into one of the finest midfielders in the SPL.

Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa) – Last season’s Young Player of the Year has continued where he left off. Silky-smooth on the ball and his penchant of taking the ball down the byline is a refreshing style that is sorely lacking in a league which has grown accustomed to seeing inverted wingers.

Taku Morinaga (Albirex Niigata FC S) – If Morinaga keeps this up, he’ll be dubbed the Lionel Messi of SPL very soon. One of the smallest players to have played in the SPL but his wizardry on the ball and goalscoring prowess is making him an automatic choice for Team of the Week.

Shuhei Hoshino (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Coming into the game against Geylang with three goals to his name, Hoshino continued where he left off with another well-taken effort to take his tally to four. Some of his combination play with Morinaga is causing sleepless nights for defenders.