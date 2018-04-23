Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 3 – Anu, Adam and Shahril thrill

Albirex Niigata FC (S) and Home United are the main players in FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 03.

We are into week three of the 2018 Singapore Premier League campaign and there are no signs of Albirex Niigata FC (S) losing their invincibility while Home United finally score big after an inconsistent start.

The White Swans routed the Protectors for six goals at Bishan in midweek before Aidil Sharin’s charges woke up from their slumber to nail Geylang International 4-1 at the weekend.

Over at Tampines, Jurgen Raab’s team made easy work of Hougang United to record a 4-0 victory at home before playing out a goalless draw at Choa Chu Kang Stadium against Warriors FC.

So without further ado, here are the best eleven players from Week 3.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 3

Zaiful Nizam (Balestier Khalsa) – The Tigers’ custodian is one of the key reasons for Balestier’s good start to the 2018 season and he showed his leadership and commanding personality in the 1-1 draw against Hougang on Sunday.

Kaishu Yamazaki (Albirex Niigata FC S) – The White Swans have found a voice in defence and Yamazaki is beginning to show that he is the league’s top centre-back with yet another superb display in their 6-1 rout of Home United. His ability to bring the ball out of defence just like Rio Ferdinand did during his Manchester United days is a great bonus.

Kento Fukuda (Warriors FC) – Warriors are still winless but their struggles are in front of goal while the defence is holding up well under the guidance of club captain Fukuda. The Japanese centre-back was calm throughout the game and was quick to diffuse any potential free-for-all when the game got feisty.

Irfan Najeeb (Tampines Rovers) – This 18-year-old can do no wrong and despite showing nerves on his debut, Irfan has more than held his own since then and is now an integral part of the Tampines back-three comprising veterans Daniel Bennett and Fahrudin Mustafic.

Anumanthan (Home United) – He is supposed to be the new Hariss Harun, Singapore’s tireless central midfielder who can defend as well as attack. Anu showed that ability in the game against Geylang and will be a mainstay for Aidil’s team as the season progresses.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – This man is unstoppable and while it is still early days, Murofushi is already staking his claim for the Player of the Year award. He delivers consistency week in week out and has some goals in him as well.

Adam Swandi (Albirex Niigata FC S) – After a superb week last time out, Adam has continued where he left off with one goal and an assist in the 6-1 win over his former club. If he continues like this, the national team left wing role will be his to keep.

Hafiz Nor (Home United) – Scored his first two league goals for his new club after moving from Warriors FC in the off-season. Hafiz always had the guile and pace but if he adds consistency to his game, a national team call-up could be on the horizon.

Shahril Ishak (Home United) – Shahril has scored in four consecutive matches and dispelled talk that age has caught up with him. Not only has he got on the score sheet but his ability to provide assists for his teammates is a vaunted skill that not many possess in the SPL.

Shuhei Hoshino (Albirex Niigata FC S) – Albirex’s passing game never relied on a main target man but Hoshino provides them with that option. He holds the line well and his brace against Home showed that he has what it takes to be the main striker for the reigning champions.

Volodymyr Priyomov (Brunei DPMM) – Another brace takes his tally to four goals this season. Led the line superbly against Geylang International and should be thereabouts when the race for the Golden Boot heats up.