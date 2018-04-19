Warriors’ Ho Wai Loon wants to repay Grabovac faith with Tampines win

With three games of the Singapore Premier League passing them by, Warriors FC cannot afford to stumble again if they harbour hopes of being genuine title contenders.

A return of two points is just not good enough for Mirko Grabovac’s team and they have an opportunity to right the wrong when Tampines Rovers visit Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Saturday evening.

BACKGROUND: Two draws and one defeat from their first three games is hardly the kind of start Warriors would have wanted but is a predicament they currently find themselves in.

The string of poor results has seen the nine-time league champions slip down to seventh in the SPL standings as a first victory continues to elude them.

A 1-0 loss to the Young Lions was sandwiched by two 1-1 stalemates against Geylang International FC and Hougang, but Warriors midfielder Ho Wai Loon believes it is a matter of time before they rack up the wins again.

“It was really disappointing to get just a point (from two games) as we were really looking forward to get our first three points (of the season),” the 25-year-old admitted.

“Coach (Mirko Grabovac) has told us what went wrong (in the last few games) and we also spoke amongst ourselves about it. I can see the hunger in the team (to bounce back) and hopefully we get better game by game and return to winning ways soon.”

In contrast, the Stags are brimming with confidence after a 4-0 victory over Hougang United FC on Wednesday night. They sit in second place, six points behind Albirex Niigata FC (S) who have 12, with a game in hand.

With the likes of Brunei DPMM FC, Young Lions and Balestier Khalsa FC breathing down their neck, a win here is imperative if they are to keep pace with Albirex.

Goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari has opted to remain cautious ahead of this tie.

“Of course we want to keep this winning momentum going if possible,” he said.

“Warriors might not have won (a game) yet (this season) but we know they have the quality to cause trouble for us. It will be a totally different game (as compared to Hougang) as Warriors will be fresher of the two sides, but it is no excuse and we are looking forward to do our best to get the three points.”

It is worth noting that Tampines have the edge over Warriors, having lost just once in their past five encounters, and will be baying for blood again to close the gap at the top of the standings.

TEAM NEWS: Forwards Jonathan Behe and Khairul Nizam remain sidelined due to injury for Warriors although new signing Tajeli Salamat is likely to be handed another start following a decent debut against Hougang.

While Jurgen Raab will continue to be without Shannon Stephen who tore his anterior cruciate ligaments, he will be boosted by the re-signing of Hafiz Sujad. The Singapore international could make his first appearance of the season should he receive clearance in time.

HIGHLIGHTS: SPL – Tampines Rovers 4-0 Hougang United Tampines Rovers Football Club continued their good home form in the Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League with a 4-0 victory over Hougang United Football Club (HGFC) on Wednesday. Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

FORM GUIDE:

Warriors: LDDLD

Tampines: LLWLW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

20/09/17: Tampines 1-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

22/06/17: Warriors 0-1 Tampines – Singapore Premier League

01/04/17: Tampines 0-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

12/08/16: Warriors 2-3 Tampines – Singapore Premier League

17/07/16: Warriors 0-3 Tampines – League Cup

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Kento Fukuda – Warriors

The central defender – who is into his third year with the club – hardly puts a foot wrong and is a commanding presence at the back. The Japanese was immense against Hougang, impressing with his aerial prowess and sound reading of the game as he thwarted the Cheetahs time and time again.

He will have to replicate a similar performance if Warriors are to stand a chance against Khairul Amri and co.

Irfan Najeeb – Tampines

This is his first season as a professional, but the 19-year-old has not looked out of place lining up in a Tampines backline which comprises veterans Fahrudin Mustafic and Daniel Bennett.

Not afraid of playing out from the back, Irfan is also strong on the tackle and he was rewarded with his first goal against Song Lam Nghe An in an AFC Cup tie.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Warriors midfielder Ho Wai Loon: “I agree they (Tampines) are a tough opposition and I wouldn’t (want to) rate our chances of winning but I just hope we put away any scoring opportunities (that come our way).

“Playing at home always has its advantages and it’s time we repay the unwavering support from our fans with a win here.”

Tampines goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari: “We hope to win as many games as we can but we have to take it one at a time.

“The morale and confidence in the team is good and I think our team is ready to take on anyone in the league right now, although it’s important not to be too overconfident. We definitely want to prove our worth again and the only way to compete in the AFC Cup again is by winning the SPL or (RHB Singapore) Cup which is our (main) target.”