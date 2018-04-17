Hafiz Sujad rejoins Tampines Rovers from Johor Darul Ta’zim II

Midfielder Hafiz Sujad has rejoined Tampines Rovers from Johor Darul Ta’zim II to play in the Singapore Premier League.

Tampines Rovers FC have successfully re-signed Hafiz Sujad from Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) on transfer deadline day last Friday, April 13.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) transfer window closed on Friday, April 13 and the Stags scored a coup by bringing in the former LionsXII and Young Lions ace.

Hafiz, 27, signed for JDT II in the off-season but has made only three appearances for the club in the Malaysia Premier League.

This move coincided with JDT Technical Director Alistair Edwards’ announcement on the club’s Instagram page late Monday, where he revealed that the club will bring in three new foreign signings once the May transfer window opens.

The Singapore international rejoins Tampines for a second time after returning to the Stags from Thai side BBCU FC in 2017 after the club pulled out of the league due to a lack of funds.

Hafiz’s return will give head coach Jurgen Raab further options down the left as they seek to usurp Albirex Niigata FC (S)’s dominance in the Singapore domestic scene.

“I am really happy to be back with Tampines and I am looking forward to playing as soon as possible,” Hafiz told FOX Sports Asia.

“I am very grateful to chairman (Desmond Ong) and coach Raab for making this possible and without their blessings, this wouldn’t have happened.

“Having been with Tampines last season, I know the team well but there are a lot of good players here so I need to work hard and fight for my place.

In my time there, I’ve experienced the world-class facilities as a JDT player and I’l like to thank the club, coaches and my teammates for the invaluable experience.”

Tampines are set to take on Hougang United at Our Tampines Hub on Wednesday but Hafiz is unlikely to be involved unless his ITC comes through in time to be registered.

The Stags are currently in fourth place in the league with three points from two matches. They won their last match 3-1 against Geylang International and will be aiming to extend their seven-match unbeaten home streak in the league against Hougang.