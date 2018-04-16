Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 2 – Mesec, Murofushi find form

Albirex Niigata FC (S) and Balestier Khalsa are the big winners in FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 2.

There were four games played this week in the 2018 Singapore Premier League with nine goals scored, including a direct corner kick that sailed into the net from Warriors FC’s Ho Wai Loon.

The White Swans stay top of the standings after a 2-0 victory over Brunei DPMM while the Tigers found their verve and made it two wins out of two to move up to third place.

So without further ado, here are the best eleven players from Week 2.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 2

Zainol Gulam (Geylang International) – Despite ending up on the losing side against Balestier, the Eagles stopper made his presence felt in the area and kept the scoreline down. His best save was to tip a Vedran Mesec header over to show his quick reflexes.

Kenya Takahashi (Albirex Niigata FC (S)) – The White Swans constantly produce wing-backs who are a joy to watch and Takahashi fits the bill. His tireless overlapping runs and good supply of crosses will be a key focal point for Albirex this season.

Shaqi Sulaiman (Balestier Khalsa FC) – The U-23 centre-back was a towering presence in the Tigers’ defence. His reading of the game showed maturity beyond his age and was instrumental in his team’s 1-0 win over Geylang.

Kaishu Yamazaki (Albirex Niigata FC (S)) – Yamazaki has settled in very well and was a standout performer against DPMM. His interceptions were perfect but it was the way he took the ball out of defence that caught the eye.

Prakash Raj (Young Lions) – This wing-back could blossom into a future key player for Singapore if he continues to grow under the guidance of Fandi Ahmad. Scored for the Young Lions against Balestier but it was his overlapping skills that got him here.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata FC (S)) – Albirex have found a captain who has the ability to defend and attack with equal verve. Scored the second goal against DPMM and was a constant thorn for the Brunei side. Making an early claim for the Player of the Season award.

Vedran Mesec (Balestier Khalsa) – His goal against Young Lions took the pressure off Marko Kraljevic’s side and he continued to show good form in the next game against Geylang. Calm and composed on the ball, Mesec will be the vital cog if Balestier are to finish in the top half.

Ho Wai Loon (Warriors FC) – He did a Theerathon Bunmathan by curling a corner kick straight into the net albeit with some help from Hougang goalkeeper Ridhuan Barudin. Having transitioned from wing-back to central midfield, Ho’s versatility will aid Warriors’ hopes of challenging for the title.

Adam Swandi (Albirex Niigata FC (S)) – Touted as Singapore’s next top midfielder, Adam has finally matured into that stature. The pressure of becoming the first Singaporean to play for the White Swans never got to him and a goal against DPMM was well deserved.

Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa) – Last season’s Young Player of the Year winner is showing no signs of letting up. Was a menace to the Young Lions and Geylang defenders with his neat dribbling and provided some pinpoint crosses to go with it.

Keegan Linderboom (Balestier Khalsa) – Linderboom has two goals to his name after three games and the New Zealander has shown that he is the striker Balestier have been craving for. Strong in the air but equally good with his feet, Linderboom looks good to hit double digits if he continues his form.