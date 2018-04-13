Sahil Suhaimi key for Warriors against Hougang in Behe’s absence

Warriors FC will hope that Sahil Suhaimi can deliver the goods against Hougang United on Sunday evening as Jonathan Behe misses out with a hamstring injury.

Battle of the winless teams will take place on Sunday between Hougang United and Warriors FC. Hougang Stadium will be the battleground as both sides will slug it out to thwart a disappointing start to the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

BACKGROUND: It is still early days in the Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League (SPL). However, for Hougang and Warriors, there are already issues to be addressed if they want to finish in the upper echelons of the table.

Widely expected to dispatch the Young Lions in their season opener, Hougang fell to a shock 2-0 away defeat against last season’s bottom dwellers instead.

Having lost 2015 Player of the Year Fumiya Kogure and Azhar Sairudin in the off-season, Philippe Aw’s men showed a distinct lack of creativity in the attacking third and failed to get a meaningful shot on target throughout the game. That defeat meant the Cheetahs are the only remaining team yet to attain a point although they played just one game so far.

“It was extremely disappointing, especially after a great pre-season where we played strong teams and confidence was high,” Cheetahs striker Antoine Viterale told FOX Sports Asia. “We need to play as a unit like what we did during pre-season. If we do that, we’ll be winning many games this season.”

In contrast, Warriors do not have problems creating chances. The issue is putting them away. In the opening 1-1 away draw against Geylang International FC, French forward Jonathan Behe scored one but missed a few gilt-edged opportunities that cost them two points.

In the following 1-0 home defeat to Young Lions, Mirko Grabovac’s men rued a combination of bad luck and poor finishing as they rocked the woodwork four times.

With just one point from two matches, the Warriors lie third-from-bottom although there is plenty of time to play catch-up.

“It’s been a disappointing start for us as we hoped for six points,” said Warriors midfielder Poh Yifeng, who was unlucky to see his 30-yard shot crash against the bar against Young Lions. “Looking at both games, we only have ourselves to blame because we missed so many chances. We definitely have to improve on our finishing and having more options in attack.”

It is set to be an exciting affair as both teams look to notch their first win of 2018 in this one.

TEAM NEWS: Hougang have a full-strength squad to call upon, with Adam Mitter in line to make his competitive debut for the Cheetahs. The English defender sat on the bench the last time out as his work permit came through just hours before the game against Young Lions and preparations for it was already made.

As for the Warriors, defender Delwinder Singh will miss a reunion with his former employers as he will serve out a one-match suspension for his dismissal the last time out. Key forward Behe will also not be available as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury which he attained against Geylang.

FORM GUIDE:

Hougang United FC: WLDLL

Warriors FC: WLDDL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

17/11/17 Warriors 1-1 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

04/08/17 Hougang 0-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

13/07/17 Hougang 2-2 Warriors – League Cup

11/05/17 Warriors 0-2 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

25/10/16 Warriors 5-1 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Adam Mitter (Hougang United FC)

With a decent CV that includes playing in India and Philippines, Mitter is an old-school English centre-back who is big and strong in the air. The former Blackpool trainee’s leadership qualities will come in handy as Hougang look to solve their defensive frailties which cost them against Young Lions.

Sahil Suhaimi (Warriors FC)

Widely viewed as one of the brightest Singapore prospects, Sahil’s career seemed to have stalled a little in the last couple of years. With good ability on the ball and a powerful shot in his repertoire, the 25-year-old forward will look to impress in the absence of Behe as he looks to regain his spot in the Singapore National Team.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Hougang striker Antoine Viterale: “We went back through the match footage (against Young Lions) and we all know our errors both as a team and individually. We’re ready to bounce back.

“I’m wearing the no. 9 this season and it’s a big responsibility. It’s no longer good enough just to be a flashy player who dribbles, it’s about the end product and helping the team with big performances.”

Warriors midfielder Poh Yi Feng: “2017 was not a good year for me in terms of playing time, so I’m going to work harder this year to make up for lost time and hopefully win something with this club.

“For this game against Hougang, the key is to play simple, not rushing the play and keep believing in ourselves. The team which makes the least mistakes will win.”