Kraljevic, Grabovac to put friendship aside when Warriors visit Balestier

It will be a case of familiar foes when Marko Kraljevic comes face to face with Mirko Grabovac at the Toa Payoh Stadium on Sunday.

Kraljevic’s Tigers play hosts to Warriors FC and Grabovac will be desperate to seal victory over his compatriot for a first Singapore Premier League win of the season.

BACKGROUND: Friendship and sentiments will have to be set aside for 90 minutes on Sunday as third-placed Balestier host third-from-bottom Warriors.

Their coaches Kraljevic and Grabovac are close mates off the pitch, having come a long way since facing each other as opposing players in the early days of the rebranded Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Kraljevic stayed in Singapore after hanging up his boots in 2001 and is now into his fifth season in charge of Balestier. Meanwhile Grabovac returned to the Lion City at the start of this year to take charge of the Warriors after spending the last decade coaching back in Croatia.

Despite being thousands of miles apart previously, the duo kept in contact via social media with Grabovac recommending compatriot Miroslav Kristic to Kraljevic. The former NK Imotski forward turned out to be a hit with Balestier, hitting 21 goals in his debut season for the Tigers in 2015.

“I came to Singapore in 1999 and Marko has already played here for a few years then,” Grabovac told FOX Sports Asia. “I remember him as a very good and skillful player.

“He’s a friendly man who wants to help people and he knows the soccer culture here. When we were in different countries, we still talk on WhatsApp about everything soccer and met each other a few times when I came back to Singapore for holiday.”

So far it has not been a smooth return to the Warriors for club legend Grabovac. The 46-year-old, who won two SPL titles and one Singapore Cup with the uniformed outfit, is still waiting for his maiden win in charge after three draws and one defeat.

Nonetheless a gritty 0-0 home draw against Tampines Rovers FC last Saturday has given him the confidence that his side is about to break the duck soon.

“I don’t understand why in Singapore, people always put pressure (when the team isn’t winning)!” he quipped. “We have a new team and new coach this year so it takes time. Football is not about three or four games. We’ll see again after half season or a full season.

“We’re playing better and better with each game; I can see the improvement in the players. We wanted to win against Tampines, but they are one of the best teams in Singapore with many star players so it wasn’t a bad result.”

On the other hand, Kraljevic is enjoying a fine season with Balestier so far, with two wins and a draw in their opening five matches.

The Tigers were dealt a blow with defensive midfielder Raihan Rahman ruled out for the rest of the campaign, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in last week’s 1-1 away draw against Hougang United FC. Nonetheless Kraljevic is backing his side to overcome adversity while looking forward to catch up with his old friend.

“We’ll miss Raihan, but we have to work something out in midfield with Huzaifah (Aziz) and some other young guys coming in. That’s life, we have to move forward,” said the 52-year-old.

“Me and Mirko are good friends, it’s just these 90 minutes which will separate the two of us. After the game, we will shake hands, go for coffee and talk about football as usual.”

HIGHLIGHTS: SPL – Hougang United 1-1 Balestier Khalsa Balestier Khalsa Football Club striker Keegan Linderboom scored a stunning free-kick but Iqbal Hussain earned a point for Hougang United Football Club (HGFC) in the Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League. Of course, no home game is complete without the Hougang United FC Supporters' Club in full voice. Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Sunday, 22 April 2018

TEAM NEWS: Bar Raihan, Balestier have a full-strength squad to call upon for this game. As for the Warriors, French forward Jonathan Behe is back from a three-week layoff due to a hamstring injury and his return will surely boost their attacking options.

FORM GUIDE:

Balestier Khalsa FC: LLWWD

Warriors FC: DDLDD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

17/08/17 Balestier 2-2 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

19/05/17 Warriors 1-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

28/02/17 Balestier 1-2 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

22/09/16 Balestier 1-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

20/05/16 Warriors 1-1 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Huzaifah Aziz (Balestier Khalsa FC)

In the absence of Raihan, the onus is on Huzaifah to step up and take up more responsibilities in the middle of the park. Originally a wide player, the 23-year-old has flourished as a central midfielder since joining Balestier in 2017 and he will need to produce another big performance against Warriors midfield duo Ammirul Emmran and Poh Yi Feng.

Delwinder Singh (Warriors FC)

After an indifferent start to the season, Delwinder stood up to be counted with a superb display against Tampines at centre back to keep Khairul Amri and company at bay. That performance should be enough to keep the 25-year-old in the starting eleven as he looks to contain the threat of Keegan Linderboom alongside club captain Kento Fukuda.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic: “I watched the Warriors a few times and they were close to winning those games. I believe their luck will turn soon. For us, the key to three points is to work very hard and make less mistakes. Results has been good for us and hopefully we keep this momentum going.”

Warriors coach Mirko Grabovac: “It’s a long season but we have to start winning games. Balestier is a good team with two tall foreigners (Linderboom and Vedran Mesec) and a lot of good local players; Marko has made very good selection for his team this year. Jonathan (Behe) has started practicing and I hope he can play very soon. We’ll have a lot more points if he is playing.”

Photo credit: Warriors FC Facebook