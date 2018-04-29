Balestier hold off 10-man Warriors at Toa Payoh for third SPL win

Marko Kraljevic’s Balestier Khalsa claimed a 2-1 win at Toa Payoh Stadium over a Warriors FC outfit that are still winless in the Singapore Premier League.

Balestier Khalsa FC surged to second in the Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League (SPL) standings after a 2-1 win over struggling Warriors FC at Toa Payoh Stadium on Sunday evening.

New Zealand forward Keegan Linderboom continued his red-hot scoring form with the first goal for Balestier in the first half, before young Noor Akid Nordin doubled the lead early in the second period for the Tigers.

Warriors – who had to play out the final 23 minutes with 10 men due to Ismadi Mukhtar’s dismissal – got one back via the returning Jonathan Behe, but it was too little too late for the uniformed outfit as they continued their winless start to the season with three draws and two defeats.

Warriors could have gotten off to the best possible start by scoring within the first minute, but Fadhil Noh’s free-kick on the edge of the box was tipped away by an alert Balestier goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam.

Balestier gradually settled in and broke the deadlock on 26 minutes. Linderboom was at the right place at the right time to slam home the loose ball for his fourth goal of the season after Warriors custodian Fashah Iskandar failed to deal with Hazzuwan Halim’s left-wing cross.

Warriors reacted well thereafter but missed a couple of good opportunities to level the scores before the break.

Warriors coach Mirko Grabovac reacted at half-time by bringing on Jonathan Behe to replace Fadhil and reshuffled captain Kento Fukuda into the heart of defence.

However before they could adapt to the changes, Balestier managed to double their lead five minutes into the second half.

Vedran Mesec produced the perfect flick-on from Huzaifah Aziz’s long throw for Akid to thump home first-time from six yards out.

Left with a mountain to climb, the Warriors’ bid for a comeback was made tougher on 67 minutes when Ismadi was brandished a straight red for swiping out at Mesec’s face in an off-the-ball incident.

However the visitors got a glimmer of hope seven minutes later with two substitutes combining to halve the deficit. Tajeli Salamat produced a superb deep cross into the area for Behe to nod home.

Balestier did well to hold off the late Warriors onslaught to seal their third win of the season and pick up their first league win against Warriors at Toa Payoh since March 2013.

Balestier will face Tampines at Our Tampines Hub next Wednesday, 2 May, while Warriors host Brunei DPMM on the same night.

HIGHLIGHTS: SPL – Balestier Khalsa 2-1 Warriors FC Balestier Khalsa Football Club seal first victory over @Warriors Football Club at Toa Payoh Stadium since 2013 with a 2-1 win on Sunday. Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Sunday, 29 April 2018

Balestier Khalsa FC Head Coach Marko Kraljevic: “This is a great win for us and I’m happy with how we scored the second goal; we worked on that in training and it paid off. The only thing was that the young players had a little bit of problems closing out the game at 2-0 and Warriors managed to score one back.

“We did well without Raihan, but we need to do it for 20 more games including cup competitions. Huzaifah did a good job; his mindset is always attacking but he’s doing well to shift it to a defensive one.

“There’s no problem for me facing (good friend) Mirko on the sidelines. Now after the game, we’ll still go for coffee and have a good chat.”

Warriors FC Head Coach Mirko Grabovac: “I cannot be happy with this result because many players did not play well. I’m surprised that we made many defensive mistakes and the strikers have no confidence.

“Behe came in and made the difference, but he also need some support from the rest. The problem with us is that we played better with one man down and we must do better than this in our next game.”

Balestier Khalsa: Zaiful Nizam (GK, C), Fadli Kamis, Shaqi Sulaiman, Nurullah Hussein, Sharin Majid (Ahmad Syahir 46’), Afiq Salman Tan, Huzaifah Aziz, Vedran Mesec, Noor Akid Nordin (Sufianto Salleh 81’), Hazzuwan Halim, Keegan Linderboom (Akbar Shah Zainudeen 80’)

Warriors FC: Fashah Iskandar (GK), Emmeric Ong, Delwinder Singh (Tajeli Salamat 54’), Hafiz Sulaiman, Ismadi Mukhtar, Ho Wai Loon, Kento Fukuda (C), Ammirul Emmran, Shamil Sharif (Suria Prakash 66’), Sahil Suhaimi, Fadhil Noh (Jonathan Behe 46’)