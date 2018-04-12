Geylang’s Hirotaka Usui in search of first SPL win against Balestier Khalsa

Can Geylang International secure their first win of the 2018 Singapore Premier League season against Balestier Khalsa?

Geylang International will be going out at Bedok Stadium on Saturday night in search of their first win of the 2018 Singapore Premier League season against Balestier Khalsa.

BACKGROUND: It is almost two weeks into the new Singapore Premier League (SPL) season and three teams are still waiting for a taste of victory.

Among them are Geylang, a team very much a work in progress having retained just four players and also a change in coaching staff.

Under Japanese Head Coach Hirotaka Usui, the two-time league champions have shown good fitness levels and the ability to build up from the back. Sadly, they have only one point to show for in two matches.

In their season-opener against Warriors FC, they required a late Ryan Syaffiq goal to salvage a 1-1 home draw. Then in last Saturday’s Eastern Derby, they pushed Tampines Rovers hard before going down to a 3-1 away defeat.

This coming game against Balestier gives Geylang the chance to get that elusive first win out of the way before a tough run of fixtures comes along. They face Brunei DPMM FC (away), Home United FC (home) and Albirex Niigata FC (S) away next.

On the other hand, the Tigers managed to avoid a repeat of last season where they lost their opening three fixtures – which set the tone for an overall poor campaign.

After losing 3-1 and 0-1 to Home and Albirex respectively, they picked up their first points of the campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over in-form Young Lions. New attacking duo Keegan Linderboom and Vedran Mesec have already opened their accounts for the season, a good sign for Coach Marko Kraljevic as they look to cure their 2017 goalscoring ills.

Balestier will, however, have to battle against fatigue – with this being their fourth game in 11 days. History is also against them as they have lost the last five head-to-head encounters against Geylang and not won in any of the last 10. Their last victory against the Eagles came all the way back in March 2015.

TEAM NEWS: Geylang will continue to miss the services of veteran defender Zulfadli Zainal Abidin as he serves out the second of his two-match suspension for a straight red against Warriors.

Meanwhile, Balestier do not have any injury or suspension troubles. Do expect 2017 Young Player of the Year Hazzuwan Halim to start again after a standout display against Young Lions the last time out.

FORM GUIDE:

Geylang International FC: WLLDL

Balestier Khalsa FC: LWLLW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

09/09/17 Geylang 2-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

08/07/17 Balestier 0-2 Geylang – League Cup

26/05/17 Balestier 0-1 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

04/03/17 Geylang 2-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

25/08/16 Geylang 2-1 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Ryan Syaffiq (Geylang International FC)

After a less-than-ideal 2017 campaign which saw him failing to deliver any goals, Ryan has started this season on fire with a goal and an assist in two matches. Deployed in a wide role, the attacker has the pace to threaten opposition full-backs and also showed the willingness to track back to help out the defence when required.

Vedran Mesec (Balestier Khalsa FC)

It always helps as a foreign signing when you hit the ground running, thus Mesec will be glad that he managed to score his first Tigers goal a few nights ago via a thunderous free kick. Apart from the goal, the Croatian also showed good ability to hold up the ball with his 1.88m frame against the Young Lions and he can only improve from here.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Geylang midfielder Azhar Sairudin: “We were really disappointed against Tampines because we felt that we could have brought back a point after a good second-half performance. Now we have to bounce back against a tough Balestier side and it’s important that we get an early goal to settle down against them. Personally, 2017 wasn’t that good a season but it’s a brand new year with a new team. It feels satisfying to have set up the goal (against Tampines) and I hope I can continue to help this team.”

Balestier midfielder Hazzuwan Halim: “It’s a great feeling to have gotten our first win in my first start of the season. I’m just glad that I had the chance to bring something to the team and fight together with my teammates. It won’t be easy against Geylang, but all we have to do is to stick to our coach’s game plan and keep our focus to win again.”