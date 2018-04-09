Zharfan Rohaizad aims for third Young Lions clean sheet in Balestier clash

Will it be three consecutive Singapore Premier League victories for the Young Lions or can Balestier Khalsa seal their first win of the season?

The question on everyone’s lips is whether the Young Lions can make it three successive victories in the Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League.

Young Lions are in scintillating form with six points and will go up against a wounded Balestier Khalsa at Toa Payoh Stadium on Wednesday as Marko Kraljevic’s team attempt to put their first points on the board.

BACKGROUND: After successive victories over Hougang United FC and Warriors FC, Fandi Ahmad’s charges find themselves in uncharted territory as they lead the pack, ahead of Albirex Niigata FC (S) on goal difference.

That has seen the Young Lions who finished bottom in 2017, not only equal their total point tally of six from last year but also kept two clean sheets in a row with their performances so far catching many by surprise.

This being their third game in the space of a week, fatigue could set in for the visitors who will take a break from the SPL after this match to begin preparations for the 2018 Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy later this month.

Balestier on the other hand, remain in search of their first win of the season after suffering a 3-1 loss to Home United FC in their opening fixture before falling 1-0 at the hands of Albirex.

In those two games, they managed to put in encouraging performances but found themselves on the wrong end of defeat and are rooted at the foot of the table.

Kraljevic’s side will certainly be hoping for improved fortunes this time and will fancy their chances against the Young Lions, with their record in the past ten meetings standing at seven wins, one draw and just two defeats.

With their opponents riding on a high at the moment, the Tigers will do well to not take anything for granted.

TEAM NEWS: Apart from the injured Asshukrie Wahid, Fandi will have a full squad to choose from although a hectic schedule could see him making personnel changes while Balestier do not have any major injury problems. No suspensions have been reported for both sides either.

FORM GUIDE:

Balestier: LLWLL

Young Lions: LLLWW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

20/09/17 – Young Lions 0-1 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

22/06/17 – Young Lions 0-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

02/04/17 – Balestier 1-0 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

05/08/16 – Young Lions 1-3 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

21/04/16 – Balestier 2-0 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Noor Akid Nordin – Balestier

Owing to league regulations this season, Noor Akid has found himself getting much more game time at Balestier where he has truly flourished.

Having started in both of their league games so far, the winger – who was part of the Tigers squad in the 2015 Asian Football Confederation Cup – has been a livewire down the left with his mazy runs capable of causing problems for opposing defences.

Rusyaidi Salime – Young Lions

The right-back has been deployed primarily as a central midfielder for the Young Lions this season, but that has not stopped him from making an impact.

In turn, Rusyaidi seems to have added a new dimension to his game and is now a threat from dead ball situations. He was unlucky not to have scored against Warriors in the first half when his freekick came off the post but would provide the well-flighted delivery for Irfan Fandi to head home the winner.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Balestier forward Keegan Linderboom: “We are very eager to get points on the board and it has been disappointing not to have at least gotten a point from our first two games.

“I thought we were a bit unlucky against Albirex. Had I scored the penalty, it would have been a different game but that’s football.

“I feel we just need to understand each other better and try to create more chances as we have not done that so far. It’s not easy but we need to move on fast, keep the team spirit high and I believe we will get there.”

Young Lions goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad: “Of course it’s going to be tough (playing three games in seven days) but with the proper rest and recovery, we will all be prepared for what’s ahead and I believe we are up to the task.

“After two clean sheets in a row, I’m confident a third can follow with the help of my defence who have been doing a fantastic job (in front of me).

“It is essential we remain grounded and know what our main target and roles are. More importantly, we must not take things lightly and the results will definitely come.”