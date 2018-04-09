Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 1 – Irfan, Shahril lead the way

Albirex Niigata FC (S) and Young Lions dominate FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 01.

With seven games played in the 2018 Singapore Premier League campaign this week, two clubs stood out from the lot with reigning champions Albirex Niigata FC (S) and Young Lions taking two wins out of two.

The White Swans kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield before securing a narrow 1-0 away victory over Balestier Khalsa at the Toa Payoh Stadium.

Over in the Young Lions camp, Fandi Ahmad’s charges have produced two scintillating performances to claim a 2-0 and 1-0 win over Hougang United and Warriors FC respectively.

So without further ado, here are the best eleven players from Week 1.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 1

Yosuke Nozawa (Albirex Niigata FC (S)) – One of two players remaining from last season’s all-conquering side, the 38-year-old has been a calming influence in goal. One goal conceded in two matches and a penalty save from Balestier Khalsa’s Keegan Linderboom. Enough said.

Taufiq Muqminin (Young Lions) – He missed a lot of game time last season and seems to have returned with a vengeance. His goal against Hougang United would have made any striker proud but it was another solid outing against Warriors that showed his maturity.

Fahrudin Mustafic (Tampines Rovers) – The veteran Singapore midfielder has been a rock in defence for the Stags. His goal against Albirex showed that he still has a huge appetite for the game and another assured performance against Geylang International made him an automatic choice for this week’s selection.

Irfan Fandi (Young Lions) – Europe is his goal but for now, the eldest son of Fandi Ahmad will continue proving his worth in the SPL. Alongside Taufiq, the defensive duo are staking a claim to be in V. Sundram Moorthy’s long-term plans for defensive succession. Scoring the winner against Warriors FC was the icing on the cake.

Rusyaidi Salime (Young Lions) – Coming-of-age performance against Warriors FC as he provided the assist for Irfan’s winner. Had a very good outing against Hougang too, with a couple of good runs and pinpoint crosses.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata FC (S)) – Donning the captain’s armband in his first stint in the Singapore Premier League, the midfield dynamo has shown he is capable enough to fill the void left by Shunto Inaba.

Ryan Syaffiq (Geylang International) – Made a huge impact coming off the bench to score the equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Warriors FC in the first game before providing the assist for Fairoz Hasan’s goal in the Eagles’ loss to Tampines.

Ryutaro Megumi (Tampines Rovers) – If you had to pay to watch one player in the SPL this season, Megumi will be right up there as a top pick. His trickery and dribbling prowess has been the highlight of the Stags’ performances. Ran the Eagles’ full-backs to the ground and provided Jordan Webb with two tap-ins.

Taku Morinaga (Albirex Niigata FC (S)) – Everyone has been going on about him being the shortest man on the pitch but just like Lionel Messi does with FC Barcelona, this diminutive attacker lets his feet do the talking. One goal and one assist to kick start his SPL adventure.

Shahril Ishak (Home United) – Since moving back to his beloved Home, Shahril has provided attacking impetus for the Protectors. Two goals in two games and was the driving force in his team’s stunning comeback win against the Tigers.

Volodymyr Pryyomov (Brunei DPMM) – The former Shakhtar Donetsk forward is staking an early claim for the Golden Boot award. A brace in Brunei DPMM’s 4-2 win over Home United is no easy feat and he also scored the first free-kick goal of the 2018 SPL campaign. Teams will need to keep a tight lid on this Ukrainian for the rest of the season.