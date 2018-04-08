Brave Balestier Khalsa fall to Albirex Niigata at Toa Payoh Stadium

Albirex Niigata FC (S) left it late to seal a narrow 1-0 victory over Balestier Khalsa at Toa Payoh Stadium.

Balestier held the fort bravely for large parts of the game, before succumbing to a 76th-minute own goal by centre-back Sheikh Abdul Hadi.

It could have been all so different for the Tigers had they not spurned an excellent opportunity to open the scoring after just 10 minutes.

After Shun Kumagai fell Fadli Kamis in the area, Keegan Linderboom had the opportunity to score a second straight penalty in two games. However the New Zealander’s low effort was well read by Albirex goalkeeper Yosuke Nozawa, before Noor Akid Nordin’s follow-up was deflected wide.

Linderboom could have made amends seven minutes later when he broke free in the six-yard box, but his goal-bound shot was hacked off the line by an Albirex defender.

Albirex gradually settled into the game and should have scored on 29 minutes. Hiroyoshi Kamata went through on goal from a Taku Morinaga through ball, but the right winger somehow fired wide with just Zaiful Nizam to beat.

Making his first start for the White Swans, Adam Swandi slowly came alive and forced Zaiful into a good save from outside the area on 36 minutes after cutting inside his man.

A minute later, Kamata found space in the box to fire a powerful volley but it was denied by the outstretched right boot of Zaiful.

The intensity of the game dropped in the second half with both sides lacking the cutting edge upfront.

As the game progressed, Balestier seemed content to hold out for a draw while Albirex piled on the pressure in search of the winner.

There was a warning sign for Balestier on 67 minutes as Shuhei Hoshino headed narrowly over from Adam’s left-wing cross.

The Tigers failed to heed that as Albirex duly found the goal they craved 14 minutes from time.

After a right-wing cross went unchecked inside the Balestier box, Albirex left-back Kenya Takahashi reacted the quickest to drive a teasing cross in – from which Hadi diverted into his own net past a stranded Zaiful.

That proved to be the match-winner for the White Swans as they go into next Saturday’s home game against Brunei DPMM at Jurong East Stadium with a 100% record.

Meanwhile Balestier will seek to get their first points of the campaign when they host table toppers Young Lions at Toa Payoh Stadium next Wednesday.

What they said:

Balestier Khalsa FC Head Coach Marko Kraljevic: “It was unlucky for us to miss that penalty. If we had made it 1-0, it would have been a totally different game. But we worked really hard, especially the three Under-23 players. They never played professional football before, but are playing very well now and growing from game to game.

“The own goal can happen to anyone. The mistake came because they gave us a lot pressure. It bothers me that we have no points yet so we have to improve. The two foreign strikers (Linderboom and Vedran Mesec) need to start putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Albirex Niigata FC (S) coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga: “We knew this is going to be a difficult game. Our players are still young and inexperienced, that’s why we could not adapt in the first half. We made some changes in the second half and we played better.

“For Adam, he has a lot of areas to improve on – just like the rest of the team. He need to give us more attacking threat. I’m happy we have six points from two games, but there’s still a lot of things for us to work on.”

Balestier Khalsa FC: Zaiful Nizam (GK. C), Fadli Kamis, Shaqi Sulaiman (Nurullah Hussein 73’), Sheikh Abdul Hadi, Ahmad Syahir, Fariz Faizal (Sufianto Salleh 71’), Raihan Rahman, Huzaifah Aziz, Noor Akid Nordin (Hazzuwan Halim 77’), Vedran Mesec, Keegan Linderboom

Albirex Niigata FC (S): Yosuke Nozawa (GK), Riku Moriyasu, Shun Kumagai, Kaishu Yamazaki, Kenya Takahashi, Hiroyoshi Kamata (Kodai Sumikawa 90’), Daiki Asaoka, Wataru Murofushi (C), Adam Swandi, Taku Morinaga (Ryujiro Yamanaka 78’), Shuhei Hosino (Shuhei Sasahara 90’)