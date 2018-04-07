Jordan Webb brace gives Tampines 3-1 win over Geylang in SPL Eastern Derby

A Jordan Webb brace was enough to give Tampines Rovers a 3-1 win over Geylang International in the Singapore Premier League on Saturday evening.

Tampines Rovers FC bounced back from their season-opening Community Shield defeat with a resounding 3-1 win over Eastern rivals Geylang International FC at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) on Saturday evening.

Canadian winger Jordan Webb was the star of the show as he scored two first-half goals to set the Stags on the way to their first Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League (SPL) victory.

Geylang pulled one back on the stroke of half time through Fairoz Hasan, but Tampines killed off any hopes of a Eagles comeback after the break through a late Khairul Amri penalty.

The visitors came into the game on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw against title-chasing Warriors FC, but their hopes of an upset evaporated after just 24 seconds on the clock.

Right from the first whistle, Tampines piled bodies forward with Japanese winger Ryutaro Megumi tearing down the right before putting a teasing cross into the six-yard box.

Amri missed contact with the leather, but Webb was on hand to tap the ball in at the far post.

Geylang could have grabbed a quick equaliser, but Fairoz failed to get a clean connection on Shawal Anuar’s cross.

The game was then halted for a few minutes midway through the first half due to Geylang goalkeeper Basil Musharraf Chan attaining a head injury.

Tampines settled back in the better of the two sides and duly doubled their lead on 37 minutes.

Megumi was instrumental once again, striding onto a superb through pass by Captain Mustafic Fahrudin before unselfishly squaring across goal for Webb to convert his second.

Geylang would halve the deficit just before half time though, with Ryan Syaffiq latching onto Azhar Sairudin’s defence-splitting pass before crossing in from the right for Fairoz to tap home his first Eagles goal.

The goal gave the Eagles renewed belief as they got more confident on the ball and posed a bigger threat in the attacking third after the restart.

Hirotaka Usui’s side came the closest to restore parity on 58 minutes, with Yuki Ichikawa’s header off Japanese compatriot Fumiya Kogure’s corner blocked off by Shameer Aziq on the line.

However all hopes of a comeback was ended nine minutes from time as captain Anders Aplin was adjudged to have fouled Amri in the area.

The latter stepped up and duly sent Chan he wrong way to seal all three points for the Stags.

The win meant Jurgen Raab’s Stags extended their unbeaten league record to seven games at OTH since returning home in August 2017.

Tampines will now turn their attentions to the AFC Cup as they face a must-win Group H game away against Vietnam’s Song Lam Nghe An on Tuesday. Meanwhile Geylang host Balestier Khalsa at Bedok Stadium in their next SPL game next Saturday.

What they said:

Tampines Rovers FC Head Coach Jurgen Raab: “The main target was to win and we did it. We played really well in the first half and showed our style of football, which I was very happy with. But we conceded just before half time and Geylang changed their system in the second half, which made it difficult for us. For that, we must learn to manage the game.

“I’m happy that Jordan and Megu can start together again. They are the best wingers in Singapore and we missed them earlier in the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup. But they cannot do it themselves, the other players must give them the backing.”

Geylang International FC Head Coach Hirotaka Usui: “It was a mismatch of tactics in the first half and we lost the ball too many times. In the second half, I changed the system and that worked better for us.

“We must improve on our possession game. The ball doesn’t get tired, the players do. So we must move the ball around and we need more technique in doing that.

“For me, the most important thing is youth development. I used five Under-23 players and that’s good for the future of Singapore football. The coaches must be patient (to blood young talent).”

Tampines Rovers FC: Syazwan Buhari (GK), Irfan Najeeb, Mustafic Fahrudin (C), Daniel Bennett, Shameer Aziq (Madhu Mohana 85’), Yasir Hanapi (Zulfadhmi Suzliman 75’), Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah (Safirul Sulaiman 75’), Ryutaro Megumi, Khairul Amri, Jordan Webb

Geylang International FC: Basil Musharraf Chan (GK), Anders Aplin (C), Jufri Taha, Darren Teh, Ryan Syaffiq, Yuki Ichikawa, Fumiya Kogure, Danish Irfan (Noor Ariff 46’), Fairoz Hasan (Yeo Hai Ngee 70’), Azhar Sairudin (Ryson Yap 77’), Shawal Anuar