Hougang United eager to kick off SPL season with victory over Young Lions

Hougang United will see their 2018 Singapore Premier League opener against Young Lions as three vital points for the taking.

Philippe Aw’s charges must surely go into their first game of the 2018 Singapore Premier League season with a must-win mindset as Hougang United visit Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

BACKGROUND: Led by local footballing legend Fandi Ahmad, the Young Lions are seeking improved fortunes this season after finishing ninth in the past two years.

This will be Fandi’s second stint as Coach of the developmental side, having guided them to third-placed finishes twice from 2003 to 2006.

They will welcome the return of Irfan Fandi from Home United to add steel to their backline and he is joined by younger brother Ikhsan, while the likes of Zharfan Rohaizad, Rusyaidi Salime and Hami Syahin have also been retained.

The home side could have the slight advantage in terms of match fitness, as a majority of their players were involved in the national Under-23 side that recently lost 3-0 to the Indonesian U-23s in an international friendly.

Their opponents Hougang, who have Philippe Aw as coach are definitely aiming for a better showing after finishing sixth out of nine teams in the league last time out, along with a RHB Singapore Cup final four spot.

The Cheetahs will have a squad with a mix of youth and experience and the Young Lions will face familiar foes in Illyas Lee, Muhaimin Suhaimi and Jordan Chan as the trio prepare to make their competitive debut for Hougang.

TEAM NEWS: Young Lions will have Hami Syahin suspended for this game while Hougang will be without Chan (shoulder injury) while Young Lions’ new signing Asshukrie Wahid will miss out due to an ankle problem.

Did you catch our boys at the Great Eastern Community Shield?Their first #SPL match kicks off on Wednesday at 7.45pm at Jalan Besar Stadium, see you there! Posted by Young Lions on Saturday, 31 March 2018

FORM GUIDE:

Young Lions: LLLLL

Hougang: LWLDL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

24/10/2017 Young Lions 0-1 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

15/09/2017 Hougang 2-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

11/03/2017 Hougang 2-0 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

23/09/2016 Young Lions 0-2 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

19/05/2016 Hougang 1-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Ikhsan Fandi – Young Lions

Along with his elder brother Irfan, the duo are expected to provide the Young Lions with a touch of class as the team aims to do better than their previous campaigns. Ikhsan has been around the national team and a full season in the Singapore Premier League will give him an opportunity to show the local fans what he is all about.

Ikhsan posses a good strike on the ball and his willingness to lead the line will no doubt provide the midfielders with more options to play that killer pass.

The Young Lions will also have the added advantage to push Irfan into attack if they are behind and partner his younger brother in search of goals.

Shahfiq Ghani – Hougang

Signed from Geylang International after a fruitful 2017 season, Shahfiq will be looking to put his injury troubles behind him.

Possessing a sweet left foot, the attacker is a threat from set-pieces which could make him a secret weapon for the Cheetahs.

Last called up to the National Team in their ill-fated 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, Shahfiq will be eyeing a possible recall to V Sundram Moorthy’s side for the biennial competition come end of the year.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Young Lions midfielder Zulqarnaen Suzliman: “It is going to be a tough match as we know Hougang have a number of quality players like Justin Hui and the three who joined them from Young Lions, but we will try our best to go for the win.

“We are definitely more attacking-minded under Coach Fandi this year and that was evident in pre-season where we managed a number of decent results against stronger teams both locally and in Malaysia.”

Hougang Captain Nurhilmi Jasni: “It’s a new season and every team will (want to) start off with a clean slate. The players are all ready and we look forward to the opening match.

“We have been working hard in pre-season and if we can work together as a team, I don’t see why we cannot get something out from this match.”

Photo credit: Hougang United Facebook

*Get your Singapore Premier League tickets here.