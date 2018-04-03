SPL: Shahril and Song to lead Home United’s charge against Balestier

Home United will go into their first game of the 2018 Singapore Premier League season with hopes of maximum points against Balestier Khalsa at the Bishan Stadium.

Home United and Balestier Khalsa get their first game of the 2018 Singapore Premier League underway when they play each other at the Bishan Stadium on Wednesday, 4 April.

The Protectors are already in full swing with their involvement in the AFC Cup competition while Balestier will go into the game as underdogs.

BACKGROUND: Having fall short of their title aspirations last season, Home United saw a number of key players such as Hassan Sunny, Stipe Plazibat and Hariss Harun depart in the off-season. But surprisingly, they have been performing at a high level in the AFC Cup tournament so far, earning seven points in four matches to put themselves in a favourable position to advance from the group stage.

A major reason behind that is because both Song Ui-Young and Shahril Ishak have been in scintillating form – both have played a part in seven of the 10 goals Home have scored in the competition so far.

On the other hand, Balestier Khalsa have had a quiet pre-season on the field. They retained the majority of their players from last season with the hope that a settled squad will help them earn a top-half finish this season. Word from the Balestier camp is that preparations have been going well, although a lot remains unknown about their two foreign signings – Croatian Vedran Mesec and South African Keegan Linderboom.

In the last 10 meetings between both sides, Home have won six contest, including all three matches in 2017, compared to just two for Balestier. The other two have ended in draws.

TEAM NEWS: Abdil Qaiyyim is still weeks away from making full recovery after tearing his quadriceps muscle and will be a big miss for the Protectors, who have everyone else available for selection.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have a fully fit squad.

The Protectors will kick off our first home game at Bishan Stadium on the 4th of April!! Are you ready? Posted by Home United Football Club on Friday, 30 March 2018

FORM GUIDE:

Home United: WLDWW

Balestier Khalsa: WLLWW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

20/10/17 – Home United 2-0 Balestier Khalsa

03/07/17 – Balestier Khalsa 1-2 Home United

02/05/17 – Home United 1-0 Balestier Khalsa

15/10/16 – Balestier Khalsa 0-5 Home United

22/07/16 – Balestier Khalsa 2-2 Home United

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Raihan Rahman – Balestier Khalsa



The midfielder has the capability to pull the strings for Balestier and will be crucial against a Home United side packed with options in the middle of park. Known for his aggressiveness and tough tackling, Raihan has seemingly added more to his game under Marko Kraljevic last year.

One of those added elements is his prowess at set-pieces – many would do well to remember the stupendous free-kick he struck against Brunei DPMM last year.

Song Ui-Young – Home United

Song has been given a free role further forward this year since Plazibat left and that move seems to have worked wonders thus far, having scored thrice so far.

The utility player is into his sixth year at Home and while he has established himself as a highly consistent player, it appears that Song is set to take his game up by a notch or two. What makes it more impressive is that he has previously been used in a deeper role, tasked to dictate player and control the tempo.

It will be interesting to see how far Song can take his game. Still only 24, it can be said that Song has still not hit his peak.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Balestier Head Coach Marko Kraljevic: “Our preparations in the pre-season was good – we signed two foreign players in attack and they have been gelling well with the team. Between now and May 2, we got seven games and it is very important to start well. The players are confident now and while Home United has got advantage of having a few competitive games under their belt, I am very confident we can come away with a good result.”

Home United Head Coach Aidil Sharin: “I will be hoping for a round of good performance from the team. It’s usually very tough when we play against Balestier hence the boys need to work very hard to get three points out of our first league game.”

Photo credit: Home United Facebook

*Get your Singapore Premier League tickets here.