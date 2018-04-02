SPL: Warriors launch title assault against Geylang at Bedok Stadium

Warriors FC launch their 2018 Singapore Premier League campaign with a tough away fixture at the Bedok Stadium against Geylang International on Wednesday.

Warriors FC, led by former legend Mirko Grabovac as Head Coach will be gunning for a record 10th Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League title with an opening game at the Bedok Stadium against Geylang International on Wednesday, April 4.

BACKGROUND: Last season’s fourth and fifth-placed teams face off in the opening week of the season as they seek to finish in the higher echelons of the table this time round.

Under the tutelage of Noor Ali, Geylang International achieved a top-four finish for the first time in 14 years last term. However the former Singapore international has since left for a 10-month attachment with Japan J2 outfit Matsumoto Yamaga – leaving assistant Hirotaka Usui to take the reins.

The 37-year-old latter has it all to do in his first appointment as head coach as the Eagles underwent a massive revamp in terms of playing staff in the off-season – with just four players retained from last year.

Among the new arrivals are 2015 Player-of-the-Year Fumiya Kogure, experienced playmaker Azhar Sairudin as well as former Young Lions duo Yeo Hai Ngee and Ryan Syaffiq.

Similarly for Warriors FC, they have a change in gaffer after a disappointing campaign the last time out as they finished outside the top four for a third successive season.

Former forward Mirko Grabovac took over from Razif Onn in the coaching hot seat, with the Croatian looking to bring back the glory days for the nine-time champions.

Things certainly look promising for the Warriors as they have assembled a decent squad which is capable of challenging for the title.

They have recruited well in the transfer market, bringing in former LionsXII duo Sahil Suhaimi and Khairul Nizam, as well as the likes of Ismadi Mukhtar, Shamil Sharif and Ammirul Emmran.

French forward Jonathan Behe is also back with the club after spending 2017 in Malaysia’s second-tier Premier League with Sabah FA and Negeri Sembilan.

TEAM NEWS: Geylang have a fully-fit squad with no major injuries or suspensions.

As for the Warriors, they will have to contend without Sahil and Nizam. The former has yet to receive his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from former employers Sarawak FA, while the latter is still recovering from a long-term injury.

FORM GUIDE:

Geylang International: LWWLL

Warriors FC: LLWLD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

15/09/2017 Warriors 0-2 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

16/06/2017 Geylang 0-2 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

10/03/2017 Warriors 1-1 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

14/10/2016 Geylang 2-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

25/07/2016 Geylang 1-0 Warriors – League Cup

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Fumiya Kogure (Geylang International)

It was a real coup for the Eagles to have secured the signing of Kogure, who has previous experience of playing in the J-League.

An elegant playmaker with an eye for the killer pass and the ability to strike pinpoint free kicks, the 28-year-old shone in his debut season in the S.League with Albirex Niigata (S) in 2015 before spending the next two years with Hougang United.

It will be interesting to see how he links up with Singapore international Shawal Anuar in the attacking third.

Jonathan Behe (Warriors FC)

Blessed with blistering pace and superb finishing skills, Behe impressed in his first stint with the Warriors as he scored 19 goals to finish joint-second top scorer in the 2016 campaign.

Now back with the uniformed outfit, the 29-year-old Frenchman has already shown promising signs in pre-season by notching up a few goals.

Expect him to hit the ground running as he looks to attain the Golden Boot this time round.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Geylang midfielder Fairoz Hasan: “It’s going to be an exciting match because of the new team we have. At the same time, it will be a challenging one as it’s the first time we work together for a competitive game. Nonetheless we’re all looking forward to this game and I hope we won’t disappoint our fans.”

Warriors defender Emmeric Ong: “I think the team has been working really hard over the past two to three months. It’s been a long and tough pre-season, so everyone can’t wait to get the season started. It’s important for us to bring back all three points on Wednesday as getting a good start will be a huge morale booster.”

Photo credit: Warriors FC Facebook

