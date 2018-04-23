With Ceres, Davao and Kaya notching wins for this match-week, here are the players who stood out for this second edition of Philippines Football League (PFL) Team of the Week.

GK – Toni Doblas (Ceres Negros)

67′ Lovely ball from Bugas sees Sanchez blast from from the edge. Toni Doblas positioned well to make a fine save. #GLOvCER — Ceres-Negros FC (@CeresNegrosFC) April 18, 2018

The Spanish keeper was called into action on a few occasions as Global poured efforts to get at least a goal back, but the former Real Betis stopper was able to thwart the threats thrown towards him and maintain the clean sheet.

DF – Alfred Osei (Kaya Iloilo)

40′ Tanton’s free kick finds Mintah for the free header, off the post! Osei tries to follow up but Rosalia gathers! #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/9XodBpVyqK — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) April 22, 2018

Played more as a box to box defensive midfielder for Kaya against Stallion, the Ghanaian defender was a dynamo on both ends of the pitch. Hardworking in defense and calculated on the offensive end, with a few attempts on-target at goal, Alfred was one of the main factors for Kaya’s rampant first half en-route to a 4-1 win.

DF – Masanari Omura (Kaya Iloilo)

Kaya’s Japanese defender was massive for the most part against Stallion with his crucial tackles and clearances that kept the Laguna-based squad at bay.

Aside from a lapse that lead to a goal by Carlo Polli, Omura’s presence was indispensable for his club.

DF – Sean Kane (Ceres Negros)

60′ Sanchez tries to shoot from inside but Kane does well to deflect it for a corner. #GLOvCER — Ceres-Negros FC (@CeresNegrosFC) April 18, 2018

Kane was one of the reasons why Global was not able to get a goal against Ceres by successfully shutting down opposing forwards Rufo Sanchez and Darryl Roberts for the most part.

DF – Jeffrey Christiaens (Ceres Negros)

50′ Christaens crosses into the box to Maranon who wrong foots Deyto. The Spaniard realeases to Mike who then releases to Manny buy the elder Ott’s shot is blocked by the keeper. #GLOvCER — Ceres-Negros FC (@CeresNegrosFC) April 18, 2018

Ceres Negros’ left back was once again a boss disrupting the opponent’s attempt to buildup a threat on his area, while at the same time providing the transition from defence to attack for Ceres’ left flank.

MF – Keigo Moriyasu (JPV Marikina)

One of the very few bright spots for JPV in a losing effort against ten-man Davao Aguilas, Keigo Moriyasu’s well taken free-kick led to John Celiz’s goal after O’Donnell failed to handle it. Also, he was able to get the equalising goal just at the end of the first half before Davao got one back for the win.

MF – Jovin Bedic (Kaya Iloilo)

Bedic’s clever positioning led to his early goal that set the tone towards Kaya’s lopsided win over Stallion Laguna. The midfielder was also a contributory factor on several of the buildups that posed problems to their opponents.

AM – Stephan Schrock (Ceres Negros)

An assist for Mike Ott and an amazing aerial volley before halftime, Stephan Schrock turned up the lights against Global Cebu. Aside from those two highlights, the former TSG Hoffenheim player was a constant threat and a supplier of promising chances for Ceres Negros as the club remains perfect in its PFL campaign.

LW – Mike Ott (Ceres Negros)

An early goal for Ceres and a constant threat from the left side of the box, the striker added dynamism and dimension to Ceres’ already formidable offence.

SS – Phil Younghusband

Scored a brace for Davao and the crucial winner (though replays show it’s probably from an offside position), one of Davao’s stars showed resiliency and fighting spirit despite being a man down for most of the game to salvage a win after almost squandering a surprising early two-goal lead.

CF – Jordan Mintah (Kaya FC)

Jordan Mintah was back to his scoring ways against Stallion FC. The Ghanaian striker stamped his presence for his squad and delivered the goods by getting a brace in a dominant first half display.