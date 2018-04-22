Kaya’s blistering first half sinks Stallion Laguna

Kaya FC Iloilo produced the perfect response after their previous defeat against Stallion Laguna with a four-goal haul in the first half to end up with a victorious 4-1 scoreline in their Philippines Football League match.

The win puts Kaya at third place in the Philippines Football League Standings with seven points.

It was a fitting result for Kaya in their final game in the University of Makati Stadium as they begin a new chapter in their history by representing Iloilo City in their subsequent home games.

The hosts got off to a perfect start as Jovin Bedic connected with a cross that caught Stallion off-guard as his shot found the back of the net in just the fourth minute.

On the 18th minute, Kaya forward Jordan Mintah doubled the lead after pouncing on midfielder Alfred Osei’s initial strike that bounced off the post.

The second goal raised an alarm for the visitors forcing an early change with Ruben Doctora making way for Terrence Linatoc.

The change however, did nothing much, as Jalsor Soriano eventually made it three-nil at the half hour mark after a neat back-heel pass from Connor Tacagni sent him on his way to convert from an acute angle.

30′ GOAL! Kaya FC Iloilo 3-0 Stallion Laguna FC! Jalsor Soriano goes all the way inside the box to put Kaya ahead by three goals! #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/mVnfyVcAGs — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) April 22, 2018

Stallion then had a brief positive spell as they were able to threaten for a while, but their offensive efforts came to naught after missing a few chances that should have been converted.

Around three minutes before halftime, Kaya were four goals up, Jordan Mintah notching his second after finding himself in a one-on-one situation and producing a clever lob to evade Rosalia.

42′ GOAL! Kaya FC Iloilo 4-0 Stallion Laguna FC! Mintah gets his second after a lovely lob over Rosalia and in to the top corner! #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/E6Ns5ep2ls — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) April 22, 2018

The halftime arrived with Stallion seemingly in disarray on the defensive end, unable to deal with the hosts’ threatening breakaways from the flanks.

At the beginning of the second half, Stallion started brightly with midfielder Carlo Polli trying his luck from range, but his shot went straight to the hands of keeper Ace Villanueva.

The breakthrough did come for Stallion as Polli found the back of the net from a close-range strike after Kaya failed to clear a previous attempt. Fitch Arboleda with the assist.

50′ GOAL! Kaya FC Iloilo 4-1 Stallion Laguna FC! Arboleda’s first time shot goes to Polli for the follow up! Stallion not giving up in this match! #WeArePFL pic.twitter.com/wHRfr8fUc7 — #PFL2018 (@WeArePFL) April 22, 2018

The rest of the second half turned out to be a gritty one as chances came few.

Stallion had rare looks at goal but weren’t able to find the back of the net as Kaya’s blistering first half proved to be more than enough for the win as they bid farewell to Makati and say hello to Iloilo.

Lineups

Kaya Iloilo: Villanueva, Omura, Tacusalme, Jan Soriano, Jal Soriano, Osei, Tanton, Bedic (Daniels 74’), Giganto (Ugarte 84’), Tacagni (Mendy 67’), Mintah

Stallion Laguna: Rosalia, Nierras, Joon, Cordova, Villareal, Doctora (Linatoc 19’ (Ferrer 71’)) , Polli (Aguisanda 81’), Alquiros, Arboleda, Sy, Melliza

Featured image sourced from: Kaya FC Official Facebook page