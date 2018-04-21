Ten-man Davao Aguilas defeat JPV Marikina

Davao Aguilas showed their mettle as a Phil Younghusband brace and a goal from Sungmin Kim in between were enough to cancel out Celiz and Moriyasu’s goals to defeat JPV Marikina.

The result puts Davao Aguilas on second place in the PFL standings at eight points in four games.

The game started on the wrong foot for Aguilas as Adam Tull got a straight red in just the third minute after a blatant slide kick to a JPV player.

JPV immediately tried to exploit the man advantage getting close in the eleventh minute with Baguioro presented with a one-on-one situation against O’Donnell but he opted for a low cross that had no support instead of attempting a goal.

Two minutes later, undermanned Davao surprisingly got the lead with Phil Younghusband producing a sublime freekick.

In the 18th minute, Davao doubled their lead as Kim produced quite a skill to control the ball off Gasic’s save before unleashing a shot that found the back of the net.

JPV would be able to mount an immediate comeback as Celiz pounced on the loose ball in the 28th minute after Davao failed to clear a threat initiated by Moriyasu’s freekick.

Just as before the halftime whistle Marikina would get the equaliser as Keigo Moriyasu converts from outside the box off a shot that arched over O’Donnell.

In the second half JPV tried to come out off the blocks but Aguilas were able to manage the threat.

In the 56th minute, Marlon Maro’s men made it 3-2 after Tyler Matas’ long throw found James Younghusband, who headed towards his brother Phil to unleash from point-blank range which beat Gasic.

Dan Padernal’s wards tried to put things on level terms with several attempts but they failed to convert with Davao also coming up with a few chances off the counter.

Phil Younghusband could have made it 4-2 but Nelson Gasic produced a wonderful effort to save the attempt.

Marikina’s misery was summed up in injury time when Celiz’s attempt came agonisingly wide as undermanned Davao Aguilas get the full three points.

JPV will next face league leaders, Ceres Negros, on 28 April while Davao Aguilas will go against Global Cebu the following day.

Lineups

Davao Aguilas: O’Donnell, Matas, Grommen, Rota, Otomo, Hartmann, Tull, Kim (McDonald 78’), P Younghusband, Odawara, J Younghusband. 4-2-3-1

JPV Marikina: Gasic, Kozawa (Espinosa 39’), Moriyasu, Tsubasa, Shimono, Sarmiento, Morallo (Kennedy Uzoka 68’), Baguioro (Angeles 76’), Basa, Celiz, Fadrigalan