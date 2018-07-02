Pahang Player Ratings: Amutu and Mat Yo star as Pahang make Malaysia FA Cup final

Pahang trio Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Issey Nakajima-Farran and Austin Amutu proved too hot to handle for PKNP. Find out who else did well for Pahang.

Pahang FA booked a tasty FA Cup final against Selangor FA after a 2-1 aggregate victory in the second-leg semifinals at the Perak Stadium.

The Elephants are through to their second consecutive FA Cup final after edging this encounter to win 3-2 on aggregate. It was a comprehensive team performance from Dollah Salleh’s men, who have turned up in big matches this season.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Helmi Eliza (6) – Couldn’t do anything about the PKNP penalty, but made his presence felt by shouting orders at his defence.

Matthew Davies (6.5) – Committed performance from the captain. Lead by example by urging his defence to keep their shape as PKNP came at Pahang at the late stages.

Muslim Ahmad (7) – Made a fantastic sliding tackle to deny PKNP forward Hafiz Ramdan a sure goal in the first half. Commanding in central defence.

Bunyamin Umar (6.5) – A no holds barred defender who leaves nothing in his wake. Can have a rush of blood to the head at times but was composed on the night.

Faisal Rosli (7) – Did well at left-back to help out Norshahrul whenever he could. Was always a willing runner to support his strike force.

Nor Azam Abdul Azih (7) – His creative tentacles always kept PKNP on the edge. His through balls were always dangerous, and the opponents had to be alert.

Mohamadou Sumareh (7) – His jinking runs right through the middle was always an unsettling for the host. His run resulted in Norshahrul Idlan Talaha’s goal.

Safuwan Baharuddin (6) – Hit the post with a header in the first half. Did well to be the link between defence and attack and fashioned several chances.

Austin Amutu (7) – Whipped in the crucial goal in the first half to give Pahang the lead on aggregate. His physical power was overwhelming for the PKNP defence at times.

Issey Nakajima-Farran (7) – Good link-up play with Austin Amutu and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha. Very clever player with his positioning and runs.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (8) – Slowly regaining his form after struggling with injuries earlier in the season. Scored a phenomenal goal to give Pahang a 2-0 lead.

Substitutions

Zubir Azmi (for Faisal Rosli 81’) (6) – Pushed in deeper to act as a third centreback and provide extra cover as PKNP came at Pahang late on.

Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria (for Norshahrul Idlan Talaha 84’) (5) – Didn’t get much of the ball after coming on.

Photo credit: Pahang FA Facebook