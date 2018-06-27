Terengganu’s Kipre condemns Negeri Sembilan closer to relegation

Tchetche Kipre struck a 35-minute hat-trick to give Terengganu FA a 3-2 victory against relegation bound Negeri Sembilan FA in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Wednesday to condemn the visitors closer to relegation.

The other result of the night saw Kuala Lumpur FA held to a 1-1 draw against PKNP FC.

Negeri had lost 10 matches coming into this match, and they were desperate for a result to stay in the top flight.

But the Jangs were undone by Kipre’s strike just past the half-hour mark for a Terengganu lead.

Negeri, however, turned the tide with two goals in two consecutive minutes from their hotshot forward Nicolas Velez.

The Argentine leveled the scores in the 44th minute, before giving Negeri a 2-1 lead deep into first half stoppage time.

But as he proved time and again, Kipre came to the Turtles rescue with an equalizer in the 57th minute.

Coincidentally, the Ivorian’s strike was the 300th goal in the MSL this season.

Kipre was not done just yet, and he capped a wonderful night by completing his treble 10 minutes later.

The pacey forward’s strike also marked his 25th goal in 31 appearances for the east coast side since joining in 2017.

In the Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur captain Indra Putra Mahayuddin gave the hosts a 23rd minute lead at Cheras Stadium.

The captain’s goal was his fifth of the season, and no other local player has scored more besides former PKNP forward Shahrel Fikri who now plays in the Thai League.

But PKNP fought back to level the scores 11 minutes from time to make 1-1. The result takes the City Hawks to eighth, while PKNP drop to 10th.

Photo credit: Football Malaysia LLP Facebook