Hariss Harun: This is JDT, we want to win all our matches not two or three

Runaway Malaysia Super League (MSL) leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will be out to finish the season with a flourish by winning their final six matches, according to club captain Hariss Harun.

On paper, JDT only require maximum points in their upcoming two matches against Melaka United (June 26) and Perak FA (July 11) to be crowned league champions for the fifth consecutive time.

But Hariss insists the Southern Tigers will not settle for only six points, despite leading the MSL by 13 points.

“To me and my teammates, we still have six more league matches and we will be focused on winning all of them. This is JDT. We have to win all our matches and not only two or three,” said the Singapore midfielder.

Safawi Rasid, one of the top goalscorers for the champions elect with nine goals, echoed his captain’s comments.

“The team will focus on all matches. Without a doubt, we want victories from all the six matches,” said Safawi.

Ramai orang bercakap mengenai kami perlu menang dalam dua atau tiga perlawanan sahaja untuk menjadi juara liga. Bagi… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Thursday, 21 June 2018

After Melaka and Perak, JDT will go on to finish their league campaign against Kedah FA (July 13), Kelantan FA (July 17), PKNP FC (July 20) and Kuala Lumpur FA (July 27).

If they win the title, JDT will go on to compete in the group stage of the 2019 AFC Champions League.

Raul Longhi’s men have been in tantalizing form all season, with 13 victories and two draws so far.

Their only loss came at the hands of Kuala Lumpur (1-0) in February. JDT have been consistent despite changing their coaching and foreign players during the season.

Victory would also give them the ideal momentum to defend their Malaysia Cup title, with the tournament scheduled to begin in August.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook