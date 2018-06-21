Malaysia Super League

JDT Player Ratings: Marcos Antonio tops the lot but Aidil Zafuan stumbles

Nicolas Anil Nicolas Anil

Johor Darul Ta’zim relied on Marcos Antonio while Aidil Zafuan was sent off against Terengganu FA on Wednesday night. Find out who else did well for JDT.

10-man Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) brushed aside Terengganu FA 2-0 to stand within striking distance of a fifth consecutive Malaysia Super League (MSL) title. Win another two matches, and they will be crowned champions.

Find out how they amassed a 13-point lead in the league en route to their 13th victory of the season, thanks to goals from Marcos Antonio and Gonzalo Cabrera.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Farizal Marlias (6) – Was alert despite having not much to do the whole game. Quick off his blocks to smother Tchetche Kipre’s shot from close range in the second half.

Marcos Antonio (8.5) – A commanding presence as usual in central defence. Scored with a stunning header early on to give JDT the lead.

Aidil Zafuan (5) – Dragged J.Partiban down as the last man and received a direct red card in the second half. Never really complimented Marcos Antonio in defence.

Corbin-Ong (6.5) – His outrageous long throw-ins always gave Terengganu problems. Cleared Tchetche Kipre’s goalbound shot in the second half to keep the JDT goal intact.

Azrif Nasrulhaq (5.5) – Looked rusty having not featured in the first 11 for some time. But he worked hard to support his teammates upfront. Dragged a shot wide in the second half.

Hariss Harun (6) – Edged the midfield battle. Allowed Syamer Kutty to foray forward more often while he sat back and kept things neat deeper in his half.

Fernando Elizari (7) – Continues to excel after arriving at the club last month with his vision and passing range. His delivery found Marcos Antonio’s head for the first goal.

Syamer Kutty Abba (7) – A slick operator in central midfield and glides with the ball at times. Reads the game well and gets into great positions.

Gonzalo Cabrera (7.5) – Extended JDT’s lead with another fine finish.  Uses his right foot to deadly effect by drifting in from the left wing. Should have scored more.

Safawi Rasid (6.5) – A powerful presence on the right wing to supply ammunition to the JDT supply line, but couldn’t get a goal he clearly was looking for.

Fernando Marquez (6) – Worked hard to toe the JDT forward line. Ran his socks off on the channels to get a goal, but came up just short. Improving with every game.

Substitutes

Fadhli Shas (for Fernando Marquez 75’) (6) – Made a couple of vital interceptions after coming on.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (for Fernando Elizari 68) (6.5) – Dropped deeper to help keep possession. His cutback for Gonzalo Cabrera almost resulted in the third goal.

S. Kunanlan (for Safawi Rasid 82’) (6) – Slotted in at right-back and did well to marshal the speedy Faiz Nasir.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook

Comments