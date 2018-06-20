Selangor coach happy with fair result after late comeback against Perak

Selangor FA head coach Nazliazmi Nasir deemed the 1-1 draw against Perak FA a fair result after the Red Giants had to bank on Amri Yahyah’s late equalizer for a point in the Malaysia Super League (MSL).

While the result keeps Perak in second behind runaway league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Selangor are ninth after their fourth draw of the season.

But Nazliazmi was satisfied with the result.

“Amri’s goal was a result of us pressing them well, so I am satisfied. We couldn’t convert some chances, but overall I think it is a fair scoreline,” said Nazliazmi.

Selangor did better in the second half to engineer more chances after Perak dominated them in the opening 45 minutes.

Alfonso De La Cruz turned into his own net just before half-time to gift Perak the lead, before Amri conjured up his rescue act.

But the reliance on their top scorer Rufino Segovia and also Amri is ever present, and it was once again evident in this match.

Segovia was the target man of many Selangor long balls, while Amri always had to pick up the ball deep from midfield to start a move.

It was one of those rare occasions Segovia did not score, and Nazliazmi pointed out why.

“Rufino always plays at a top level, but today (Tuesday) he was shorn of support. We must also improve on our fitness levels before we face PKNS FC this weekend. We had a long break but the player delivered a professional performance.” he added.

Selangor can put aside their lowly league standings as they prepare to host PKNS for the FA Cup first-leg semifinals this Saturday.

Over in the MSL, JDT can almost be assured of another league title should they dispatch Terengganu FC at Larkin Stadium on Wednesday.

The Southern Tigers will move 13 points clear with six matches remaining, and no one will dare bet against them capitulating in this late stage.

Kedah FA will host Kuala Lumpur FA in the other match.

Photo credit: Selangor FA Facebook