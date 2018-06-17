Safee Sali, Evan Dimas keep Hari Raya celebrations short to focus on MSL

Malaysia Super League stars like Safee Sali and Evan Dimas to cut short Hari Raya celebrations to prepare for battle.

Malaysia Super League (MSL) stars Safee Sali and Evan Dimas will be soaking up the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations like everyone else, but plan to cut their festivities short to return to training as soon as possible.

For PKNS FC striker Safee Sali, Hari Raya comes as a time to come together as a family in his hometown every year.

“I usually go back to my home town in Bidor (Perak). After the morning prayers, I will head home to spend time with the family and my nieces and nephews,” Safee told FOX Sports Asia.

“We have a full day break on the first day of Raya (Friday), but it’s back to the training ground the next day to prepare for Kelantan FA after that.”

Safee and his teammates will be making the trip to Kota Bharu to face the struggling Red Warriors next Tuesday.

For Selangor FA playmaker Evan, Hari Raya will be spent back home in Indonesia.

“I will be returning home to spend time with the family, but only for a short while. It’s a good time to just relax and take your mind off football for a while ,” said Evan.

“But I return back to Kuala Lumpur after a few days for our next game, which is so crucial. We haven’t been putting enough points on the board, so hopefully this break will rejuvenate the players.”

The diminutive playmaker will need to be at his best against Perak FA, when the Red Giants welcome them to Cheras Stadium next Tuesday.

The Bos Gaurus are second, and have enough quality to pile more league misery on Selangor who are six rungs below them.

Selangor are in decent form ahead of this crunch fixture, having only lost once in their last five games.

But they are expected to be in the top six at least, and scalping Perak at home would come as a massive boost.

The MSL will resume after the week-long break on June 19.

Photo credit: PKNS Facebook