AC Milan rumoured to approach TMJ to become club shareholder

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) boss Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is believed to have been approached by Italian giants AC Milan to become a shareholder of the club, as reported by the Italian media.

Reports from the Italian press indicated that AC Milan president Li Yonghong had approached a Malaysian Malay to buy a stake in the club.

“The prince is looking for Milan. The search continues for the name of the partner to support Li Yonghong in the management of the Via Aldo Rossi company, starting from minority partner and perhaps in the future the club’s president,” PremiumSportHD had reported.

There was, however, no official confirmation if the person of ‘Malay origin’ as quoted by the Italian media, is indeed TMJ.

“There are no findings or confirmation on the name of the ‘Tunku’, nor are there any track leading to Malaysia, so it also a hypothesis,” the report stated.

The report went to on to say that Li and AC Milan already know who the club’s buyers are, but were not disclosing it just yet.

“Although the identity of the businessman is not revealed, it is said that famous agent Jorge Mendes is in Singapore to negotiate the deal.”

If the rumour is true, TMJ would not be the first Malaysian to dip his fingers into the Italian league.

Malaysian businessman Datuk Dr Noordin Ahmad owns a 50 percent stake in Serie B club Bari.

Besides him, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and Tan Sri Vincent Tan are also owners of English clubs Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City respectively.

On the domestic front, TMJ’s JDT are cruising towards a fifth consecutive league title.

The Southern Tigers currently brag an 11-point lead in the Malaysia Super League, with seven games remaining.