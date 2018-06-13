JDT Player Ratings: Cabrera, Elizari take Southern Tigers one step closer

Another night to remember for JDT fans as the Southern Tigers sealed a late 2-1 victory over Pahang. Find out who did well and who flopped.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have one hand on the Malaysia Super League trophy after scoring a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Pahang FA to complete the double over their opponents, and more importantly move 11 points clear in the league standings.

Find out how the Southern Tigers players fared as they made it another night to remember for the JDT supporters.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Farizal Marlias (7) – Couldn’t do anything about Issey Nakajima-Farran’s equalizer four minutes from time. Farizal, however, made a crucial save to deny Faisal Halim and preserve JDT’s lead in the second half.

Corbin-Ong (6) – Fortunate to start this match after only being let off with a caution in the reverse fixture. Pushed forward as usual and was an aerial threat from set-pieces.

Aidil Zafuan (5.5) – Was stretched at times, and his limitations were evident when Nakajima-Farran got the better of him to score Pahang’s equaliser.

Marcos Antonio (6) – Was sturdy as usual in his centre-back role. Mohamadou Sumareh, Farran and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha tried their best to break the defence, but he marshaled the back four well.

S. Kunanlan (7.5) – One of the mainstays in the JDT first team since signing a few seasons ago due to his immense work-rate. Never stopped running and rarely caught off guard.

Hariss Harun (6.5) – Was overwhelmed at times but had his teammates to back him up. Hariss was always a powerful soldier to provide protection and an extra option when JDT pushed forward

Syamer Kutty Abba (6) – A rare start for the youngster after returning from a stint abroad with Portugal. Did well to keep things ticking for his side.

Fernando Elizari (7.5) – His through pass resulted in JDT getting the penalty for the win. Looks eager to prove himself in Southern Tigers colours.

Gonzalo Cabrera (8) – Fired home the winner in stoppage time take JDT closer to their fifth consecutive league title. If he is not setting up goals, he is making an impact with his goals.

Fernando Marquez (7) – Still hasn’t immersed himself to JDT’s high standards, but scored with a deft header in the first half to put the Southern Tigers ahead.

Safawi Rasid (6.5) – Full of enthusiasm and capped it off with a fine cross for Marquez to head JDT in front. Will be a guaranteed starter in coming games.

Substitutes

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (for Safawi Rasid 60’) (7) – Hasn’t always proven himself but did so on this occasion. Nicked in front of Helmi Eliza to earn the penalty for a JDT win.

Afiq Fazail (for Syamer Kutty Abba 61’) – Always full of running to stop Pahang from moving forward. Earned his stripes in his 30-minute cameo.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook