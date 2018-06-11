JDT urge fans to stick with club, don’t be baited by outsiders who want TMJ out

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) urged the people of the state to remain united after an internal research done by the club indicated outsiders were trying to get Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) to leave the club.

“The majority that wants HRH Crown Prince of Johor to leave JDT are fans outside the state of Johor. This is in line with our expectations and analysis date we had done earlier, that is, to stop JDT’s domination of the local football league,” read a JDT statement.

“That is because they know the potential of JDT with the influence of His Royal Highness. So, they know that as long as HRH (TMJ) is in JDT, it would be impossible for them to succeed.

“We hope from this research, the Johor people does not get baited easily by outsiders who looking to cause a rift between HRH Crown Prince of Johor, the fans, the people of Johor and the JDT football club.”

Barring any major hiccups, JDT are expected to cruise to their fifth consecutive Malaysia Super League (MSL) title.

The 1-0 victory over Pahang FA last Friday gave the Southern Tigers an eight-point cushion in the league, with eight matches left to play.

Both teams will meet again at Darul Makmur Stadium on Tuesday.

Should JDT win again, they will open up an 11-point lead over Perak FA in second place, who have played a game more.

TMJ’s stars have been unstoppable in their quest for yet another year of league dominance with 11 wins in 14 matches this season.

Their only loss came at the hands of Kuala Lumpur (1-0) back in February.

Despite changing coaches that month with Ulisses Morais leaving the club to be replaced with caretaker Raul Longhi, JDT have been consistent.

The showdown between Pahang-JDT will mark the last MSL action, before the league takes a mini-break for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook