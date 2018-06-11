Selangor Player Ratings: Evan Dimas, Kallang Tie disappoint in PKNS draw

Evan Dimas and Joseph Kallang Tie flop as PKNS FC hold Selangor to a draw on Sunday. Here are the player ratings for Selangor.

Selangor FA had to share the spoils against PKNS FC in a thrilling 2-2 encounter at Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Giants will be mulling how they did not return with full points after leading with two minutes left to play, but the result was a deserved one on the back of their shoddy performance.

Some players fared better than the rest. Find out who they are.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Khairulazhan Khalid (6) – Couldn’t be faulted for both PKNS goals. Didn’t get the cover he needed from his defenders, which has been Selangor’s problems all season long.

K. Kannan (5)– Didn’t have much work to do defensively, but couldn’t push forward enough to support his forward line when needed. Muted for most parts.

Willian Pacheco (6) – His height and strength prevented PKNS from scoring more goals. Was most vocal among the defenders.

Abdul Halim Zainal (5) – Did a decent job in midfield, even though he could have done more to shield his backline.

Amirul Ashraf Ariffin (4) – The youngster struggled to keep up with the pace and power of Bruno Olivera and Rafael Ramazotti. Caught out of position on a few occasions.

Evan Dimas (4) – Was disappointing in his playmaker role, despite having plenty of room to work with. Didn’t do enough to help out Segovia or even Ilham.

Rufino Segovia (7) – The league topscorer again came to Selangor’s rescue despite being starved of support. Scored a good technical strike.

Faizuddin Mohd Abiddin (4) – Had a forgettable 45 minutes and failed to make any noteworthy contributions. Came off in the second half.

Alfonso De La Cruz (5) – The poorer of the two centre-backs. Sat back when PKNS came at them instead of putting pressure.

Amri Yahyah (C) (7.5) – One of Selangor’s best players. Full of running and always eager to make things happen. Took almost of Selangor’s free-kicks.

Ilham Armaiyn (5) – Full of running on the left flank but that was it. Couldn’t take on defenders, or put in worthy crosses of note. Needs to seriously step up.

Substitutes

Joseph Kallang Tie (for Faizuddin Mohd Abiddin 45’) (2) – Was substituted after coming on as a sub. Sloppy in possession, and selfish. Hung his head when leaving the field.

D. Kugan (for Joseph Kallang Tie 78’) (7) – Nazliazmi Nasir was spot on in his decision to introduce this midfielder. Was alert enough to squeeze the ball past Tauffiq to give Selangor a brief lead.

Photo credit: Selangor FA Facebook