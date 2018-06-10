Elavarasan rues silly mistakes as Melaka fall to Kuala Lumpur

Melaka United FA head coach E. Elavarasan was left ruing his team’s lapse in concentration which cost them precious points in the 4-2 loss against 10-man Kuala Lumpur FA in the Malaysia Super League on Saturday.

The home side had gone ahead through their Nigerian striker Ifedayo Olusegun, and even played with an extra man for 20 minutes after Zhafri Yahya was sent off for the visitors.

But they couldn’t make any of the advantages count, and fell to their eighth defeat of the season.

“We committed many silly mistakes, and the penalty (scored by Guilherme De Paula) gave them the advantage,” said Elavarasan.

“None of the important decisions we tried to make worked out. It was a tough loss, but we have to move on and pick up points along the way.”

The defeat leaves Melaka hovering just above the drop zone in 10th place, even though they do have a five-point advantage over Negeri Sembilan FA below them.

Kuala Lumpur captain Indra Putra Mahayuddin, who bagged a brace in the win, said teamwork separated both sides.

“We came here to win, there was no doubt about that. Even after Zhafri was sent off we fought hard to keep our lead, and I managed to get another goal after that. This was a big win for us,” said Indra.

The victory avenged Kuala Lumpur’s 4-3 loss to Melaka just four days earlier.

The win also sees the City Hawks occupy seventh spot as the league heads for a mini-break for the Ramadhan period.

Pahang will host league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim in the final league game on Tuesday, before most of the players prepare to usher in the Aildilfitri celebrations.

Photo credit: Melaka United Facebook