Perak overcome Negeri Sembilan to go second in MSL, KL notch rare away win

Perak FA climbed to second place in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) after a comfortable 2-0 win over strugglers Negeri Sembilan FA on Saturday.

Other results saw Kuala Lumpur FA come from behind to beat Melaka United FA 4-2, while Terengganu FC ran out 2-1 winners against PKNP FC.

Perak were held 1-1 by Negeri on Wednesday after N. Thanabalan popped up with a last-gasp header.

They weren’t about to make the same mistake again at the Perak Stadium and put their opponents under pressure from the start.

But it took 55 minutes for the home side to break the deadlock through their midfielder Brendan Gan, who notched his first goal in Bos Gaurus colours.

Brendan’s goal came courtesy of a mix-up in the Negeri penalty box, and the Australian-born lashed home from close range.

Perak continued to pour forward in search of another goal and Ilham Amirullah had to react fast to turn away Gilmar’s stiff grounder.

The Negeri custodian pulled off another sensational stop to deny Leandro Dos Santos’ goal-bound header, before he repelled Shahrul Saad from close range minutes later.

But Dos Santos made the points safe after rifling home an 83rd minute free-kick into the top corner for the points.

Perak’s eighth win sees them sit eight points behind league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim.

At Hang Jebat Stadium, Kuala Lumpur avenged their 4-3 loss to Melaka United on Tuesday.

Melaka had taken a fifth-minute lead through their Nigerian striker Ifedayo Olusegun, but Indra Putra Mahayuddin leveled the scores after 30 minutes to make it 1-1.

Olusegun, who scored a brace in the reverse fixture, got his second goal just before the break to put Melaka 2-1 to the good.

But the visitors staged a comeback in the second half, and drew level through Zaquan Adha, before Guilherme De Paula buried home a 64th minute penalty to make it 3-2.

Kuala Lumpur midfielder Zhafri Yahya would receive his marching orders just five minutes later, but the City Hawks scored another goal for the rare away win.

In the east coast, Terengganu scored twice in three minutes to record their seventh win of the season over a valiant PKNP FC.

Ivory Coast forward Tchetche Kipre scored his 11th goal of the season to give Terengganu a 68th minute lead, before Lee Tuck added to that advantage just three minutes later.

