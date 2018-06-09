JDT Player Ratings: Hariss, Elizari impress as JDT down Pahang

Hariss Harun and Fernando Elizari shine bright like a diamond against Pahang in the Malaysia Super League on Friday night. Find out who else did well for JDT.

It’s safe to say Johor Darul Ta’zim are cruising towards a fifth consecutive Malaysia Super League title after they brushed aside Pahang FA 1-0 on Friday. It was another thorough team performance from the Southern Tigers, but some fared better than others.

Player Ratings (1-10)

Farizal Marlias (7) – Didn’t have much to do the entire match apart from taking goal kicks. A cozy evening was an understatement.

Aidil Zafuan (7) – Was as comfortable as his goalkeeper. Dealt well with Mohamadou Sumareh who had an off night.

Marcos Antonio (7) – Always alert as the last man. Had to be wary of Pahang’s threat from counter-attacks, but was largely untroubled.

Corbin Ong (5.5) – Did well to support his strikers from the full-back position, but lucky to stay on the pitch after a blatant stamp on Sumareh.

S. Kunanlan (8) – Put in a quality shift as usual. Constantly bombed forward to deliver good crosses and retreated when needed to. Workhorse.

Hariss Harun (8.5) – His winner sets JDT on their way towards a fifth league title. Hariss was adventurous going forward and could have scored another goal. Superb showing.

Gary Steven Robbat (6) – Put in an assured performance to shield his defenders despite giving away possession at times. Unfortunately came off injured.

Fernando Elizari (9) – One of the best performers of the night. Dictated midfield with confidence and often demanded possession to create chances.

Gonzalo Cabrera (7) – His contributions paled in comparison with previous matches. Had one shot in the second half that flew just wide.

Safawi Rasid (7) – Fluffed a great chance in the first half, but never gave up. Presented Fernando Marquez with a golden platter assist which the Argentine couldn’t convert.

Substitutes

Fernando Marquez (6) – Missed two big chances in either half to give JDT a bigger win. Looked short on confidence in front of goal.

Ahmad Hazwan Bakri (6) (for Safawi Rasid 61’) – Didn’t make much of an impact after coming on. Caught offside a few times.

Nazmi Faiz (7) (for Fernando Elizari 71’) – Tried to embark on a few solo runs to trouble the Pahang defence. Lively performance.

Natxo Insa (6) (for Gary Steven Robbat 76’) – Showed some neat touches in his short cameo. Needs more game time to impress.